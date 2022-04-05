Thomas Ravenel Publicly Comments on Southern Charm Star’s Tell-All Book

Thomas Ravenel was a divisive personality among fans of “Southern Charm” during his time on the show but the former Bravo star didn’t let his departure from the show prevent him from supporting his castmate recently.

Craig Conover’s debut memoir dropped last week and Ravenel posted on Twitter that he’d listened to the entire book and was impressed with his former co-star. He wrote, “Just listened to @C_Conover’s audiobook. It’s quite an honest take on reality TV. I have a lot of respect for Craig bc he is able to, unlike myself, maintain his composure under withering undue criticism on the show. He has sincere self-confidence.”

Ravenel, who was dropped by Bravo after five seasons following accusations of sexual assault from two women, was criticized by many fans for his comments and replied to several of them.

Ravenel Received a Lot of Criticism & Defended Himself & Conover on Social Media

Ravenel soon took to the replies of his Twitter post to defend both himself and Conover from several negative comments to his post. In one reply to a fan criticizing Conover, Ravenel wrote, “You’ve seen what they show you. I’ve seen things off screen that personify strength.” He added:

Does he sometimes drink too much? Sure but so did Winston Churchill and Ulysses Grant. I’m not analogizing him to these greats but merely pointing out that he’s not some male bimbo. He’s tough.

One fan wrote, “well [Conover] needs less self confidence, the way he treats women is horrible and he’s a misogynist. takes one to know one i guess.” Ravenel replied, “Self-confident people are not misogynists. I’ve never seen that side of him. Sincere self-confidence comes from having had success in the past. He’s had a lot. His score on the bar exam was in the top 10% of the country. He ain’t made of dumb.”

Someone blasted Ravenel, “Craig doesn’t need you to promote his book.” The former Bravo star replied, “I posted this from my own page. I don’t visit any bravo pages. I don’t watch Bravo, even when I was on it. Perhaps they retweeted it.”

Conover Opened Up About a Lot of Different Subjects in His Debut Memoir

Conover dove into a lot of different subjects in his tell-all memoir, including a story about getting arrested when he was younger and getting bullied in high school.

Conover said his arrest was a case of “mistaken identity” but only served to strengthen his interest in studying law because he saw the realities of the judicial system. Conover wrote that a friend of his father’s represented him and ended up getting the public intoxication charge dismissed and authorities eventually caught the real culprit.

The “Southern Charm” OG also opened up about his relationship and split from Naomie Olindo, which was documented on the hit Bravo show. He said he felt “betrayed” by his co-star when he felt as though she aired their “dirty laundry” in front of the cameras.

