WATCH: Tom Sandoval Fronts New Cover Band

Tom Sandoval has a new band.

The “Vanderpump Rules” will is showing off his musical chops with the debut of his new cover band, Sandoval & the Most Extras. The SUR bartender turned bar owner revealed his new project in an Instagram post that announced the band’s first show, which will take place at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. In a clip shared with his followers, Sandoval is seen singing the Loverboy song “Working for the Weekend.”

“So excited to introduce ya’ll to my Cover band, “Sandoval & the MOST Extras,” he captioned the clip. “Our debut show is Sunday NOV 14th @thehotelcafe.”

Sandoval’s Co-Stars & Other Celebrities Reacted to the New Band

A description of the band shared by DOLA teases, “There is nothing Tom does on a small scale, and this band is no different. Tom has gathered an eclectic group of fun, sing-a-long cover songs that you can’t help but dance to.”

In the comment section to Sandoval’s post, fans and celebrity friends reacted to his new band endeavor.

“Can’t wait for the show!” wrote Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, who also noted that the show is sold out already.

“Can’t wait!” added Scheana Shay.

“You f***ing rockstar! Wow! #1 FAN,” wrote added former co-star Billie Lee.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Charli Burnett posted fire emoji, while James Kennedy revealed that he will open for Sandoval’s show.

“Can’t wait to open up for the most EXTRA band on planet earth!“ the DH wrote.

“You wanna piece fo my heart?” wrote “Summer House” star Carl Radke, in reference to the song lyrics.

Even “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond, chimed in.

“Loverboy!!! 😍 Best song and great cover!!!” the Food Network star wrote.

Sandoval Has Been Part of Several Bands Over the Years





Play



Charles McMansion – T.I.P. Download T.I.P. on iTunes tinyurl.com/hsaewqe insta @CharlesMcMansion twitter @CharlesMcMansio Directed and edited by Gille Klabin Cinematographer Aaron Grasso 2015-11-09T18:58:43Z

Longtime fans know that Sandoval has been a part of several bands. According to a Reddit thread, he used to be in a band called Pierce the Arrow which featured Lisa Vanderpump’s son, Max, on guitar.

Sandoval was also part of the two-man band, Charles McMansion, with collaborator Isaac Kappy. In 2015, the duo released the song “T.I.P.” At the time, Sandoval told Billboard he was “very passionate” about the collaboration.

“Me and Isaac do everything together as far as the music and producing,” he said. “He’s really good at coming up with hooks, because I suck at hooks, and then I can fill in the blanks, work on the lyrics. I wrote 70-80 percent of the ‘T.I.P.’ lyrics.”

He also teased future projects featuring more “funk” and “live horns.”

“I envision a modern-day Blues Brothers kind of vibe,” he said.

Sandoval revived his music career last year with a Christmas jam session alongside the Food Network’s Potash twins. Sandoval pulled out his trumpet for the song.

“It was so great getting to jam out with Potash twins,” he told Page Six. “I’ve been wanting to for ages. Mixing cocktails and instruments might be two of my favorite things in life.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also noted that he had been playing the trumpet more.

“I’ve been playing a lot more trumpet lately,” he said. “I have a pocket trumpet now that I’ve kind of fallen in love with.”

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Reveals Her Name for Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval’s Bar