Tom Sandoval Sparks More Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Divorce Rumors

Tom Sandoval and some of his pals attended a “Euphoria” party in California to celebrate the show’s finale. The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a few photos from the event in which he was dressed up in costume, in typical Sandoval fashion.

Sandoval shared two photos from the evening on his Instagram feed, one of which was of himself posing, and the other was of himself holding a black-and-white family portrait of sorts.

In the old-timey, photoshopped pic, Sandoval was joined by some of the people closest to him. Sandoval himself appeared in the center of the photo and was flanked by his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and his best friend, Tom Schwartz. Behind them stood Lisa Vanderpump.

There was one person missing however, and fans were quick to pick up on it.

Here’s what you need to know:

VPR Fans Were Quick to Notice That Katie Maloney Was Missing From the Photo

Shortly after Sandoval uploaded the photos from his night out, several VPR fans noticed that there was someone noticeable absent — and that’s Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney.

“Katie sucks, who cares,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the picture.

“There’s been speculation that Katie and Tom might have broken up. Not sure if it really has any real basis, but this seems to add to the speculation,” another comment read.

“No Katie,” added another person.

“Probably Sandyboy being an a****** to Katie on purpose as usual. He is in love with her husband. I mean that sincerely. If Schwartz had a new girlfriend he would hate her equally,” a fourth person wrote.

“Not a fan of the character choice.. but hmmm [no] Katie in the fam photo….” a fifth comment read.

There Have Been Rumors That Maloney & Schwartz Are Having Major Marital Issues

Sandoval shared this picture that didn’t include Maloney at a very interesting time. For the past couple of weeks, fans have been speculating about Maloney and Schwartz’s marriage, and many seem to think that something has happened between the two — and that they may be headed for a divorce.

The latest batch of rumors started in late February 2022 when Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about divorce.

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the quote read.

From there, things only got more complicated. Maloney posted the song “King” by Florence + the Machine, and the lyrics of the song suggest that she may be having trouble at home.

“We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song starts out.

Maloney and Schwartz haven’t been spotted together publicly, nor have they shared any photos together since the beginning of February 2022. Maloney has enjoyed a couple of girls nights, and Schwartz has been sort of MIA.

