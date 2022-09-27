‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Surprises Fans With Old Photos

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval jumped on a TikTok trend.

The 39-year-old Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner has been busy juggling multiple careers. Not only is he currently wrapping up filming for Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” but he’s a bar owner and the lead singer of the popular cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

Still, Sandoval made some time to post a photo montage on social media that gave fans a look back at his past looks, and some fans were surprised by the pics.

Tom Sandoval Posted His Teenage ‘Dirtbag’ Photos

In a post on his TikTok account, Sandoval shared a series of photos from his teen years in the 1990s and early 2000s. The slideshow started out with a clip of Sandoval today with a mustache, then went into throwback pics included him as a clean-shaven teen with spiky-topped hair. Other photos rehashed Sandoval’s “braids” phase, a clean-cut look for his graduation, and a long-haired hairstyle.

The montage was set to a “sped up” version of the Wheatus song “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Fans reacted to the video, with some saying Sandoval hasn’t really changed.

“Just looks like season 1-3 Tom to me,” one “Vanderpump Rules” fan wrote.

“Every dude working at Abercrombie and Fitch in 2007 lol,” another cracked.

“I’m convinced you don’t age,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m not sure you understood the assignment,” another chimed in.

Others were more surprised that Sandoval didn’t have an edgier look back in the day.

“Low key thought you’d have more emo! Didn’t expect the pretty boy! Still handsome,” one fan wrote.

“Surprised you didn’t have bleached out Eminem hair JNCO jean,” added another.

And another fan noted, “Well you’ve had every haircut.”

Tom Sandoval Has Been Obsessive About His Hair

Over 10 seasons on “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval has shown off multiple hair looks. He started the show with short hair, but by season 5 he had bold blonde streaked hair that was long on one side and sometimes braided. Some fans on Reddit speculated that Sandoval wore hair extensions.

In an interview with PopSugar, Sandoval revealed that he started experimenting with his hair when he was in first grade.

“I had a spike when I was in first grade and second grade and I used to put gel on my hair,” he said. “I would have my hair wet, I’d put gel in my hair, then I’d use Vavoom hairspray and freeze it in there. Then I went to the side spike, where you have to incorporate the blow dryer to kind of blow the spikes up.”

As an adult, Sandoval admitted he got Botox to help keep his hair in place. “Just above my ears, I’ve done Botox,” he dished. “When I smile, my ears move up a lot, and it keeps my hair from going over my ears.”

And he has long had a penchant for styling tools. Fans have seen Sandoval style his hair on “Vanderpump Rules,” but in her book “He’s Making You Crazy,” his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute revealed she was jealous of his flat iron, of all things.

“His flat iron, oh, his f***ing flat iron,” Doute wrote, per Us Weekly. “It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?”

