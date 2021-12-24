Is Tom Schwartz’s Crush on Lisa Vanderpump Just an Act?

Tom Schwartz has been married to Katie Maloney since 2019 – or even longer if you count their first “unofficial” wedding a few years prior, per Page Six – but the 39-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star has long held a torch for his the show’s queen bee, Lisa Vanderpump.

Over the years, fans of the Bravo reality show have seen Schwartz crushing on the wealthy restaurant owner who is more than two decades his senior. In one episode, Vanderpump, who has been married to her husband, Ken Todd, for nearly 40 years, even jokingly snuck her bra into Schwartz’s suitcase as a prank ahead of cast trip—and he delighted in sniffing her undergarment. He later said Vanderpump’s bra smelled like “diamonds and rose,” per BravoTV.com.

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz went a step further. He had Vanderpump’s initials, “LVP,” tattooed on his buttocks in pink. The fresh ink was the result of a lost bet against the SUR owner, but it’s no wonder Schwartz’s wife called the move “idiotic” during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Schwartz Said He Fell ‘Head Over Heels’ for LVP at First Sight

In a 2018 interview with Fair Game With Kristine Leahy, Schwartz revealed when he first realized he had a thing for Vanderpump.

“I think the first time I sat down with her in SUR for an interview, because I needed a job, I needed extra cash, so I sat down with her in SUR and I was just so enamored by her presence,” Schwartz told Leahy. “And I was like overwhelmed and I don’t know, I just sort of was gaga, and I sort of fell head over heels for her in that moment.”

Fans saw Schwartz charm his way through his interview with Vanderpump on the second season of “Vanderpump Rules.” More recently, they saw Schwartz fantasize about shaving Vanderpump’s legs for her.

“I’m having a moment here,” he said in a season 8 confessional. “Up in Villa Rosa, the room is all steamy. She has her dainty leg just dangling over the side of the marble bath, and taking long, smooth, gentles strokes…making sure not to knick her leg. .. It smells like rose petals and $300 candles.”

Fans Think Schwartz’s Crush is Staged for ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Not all viewers are buying Schwartz’s crush on the 61-year-old mom of two. In a Reddit thread, fans debated if Schwartz “really” has a thing for LVP. Many believe the crush is made-for-TV.

“I buy that he thinks she’s an attractive lady,” one Redditor wrote. “But the over-the-top ‘crush’ on Lisa? Totally staged.”

“IMO it’s 100% fake,” another agreed. “It’s meant to flatter LVP’s giant ego. … It’s so unrealistic and cringey.”

“It’s creepy and overplayed is what it is. Grrr,” another wrote.

“Tom Schwartz has a thing for maintaining social and financial status while doing as little actual work as possible. He doesn’t have a thing for Lisa. He simply has a thing for Lisa’s ability to keep him relevant,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m sure it’s an act,” another agreed. “Everything is so fake on that show. He is likely attracted to her power and money and opportunities that may come from kissing her a**.”

Others responded to say they think Schwartz’s crush is the real deal.

“I think it’s real,” one Redditor wrote. “Part of his charm is to be open about it, probably because he knows it’ll never happen. Lisa laps it up though. I would be REALLY shocked if it was fake!”

“Tom is a submissive (nothing wrong with that), Lisa is not,” another noted. “He 100% has a thing for her and would happily let her boss him around as he lived in the lap of luxury.”

