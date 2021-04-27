‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Have First Playdate With Their Babies

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder had an adorable playdate with their babies.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who recently welcomed babies with their spouses Brittany Cartwright and Beau Clark, respectively, enjoyed a day of play that was a far cry from their partying days on the Bravo reality show that they both departed last year.

Stassi and Beau welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January, while Jax and Brittany welcomed son Cruz Michael Cauchi in April.

In new photos shared to the Little Baby Cauchi Instagram page, baby Hartford and newborn Cruz were seen laying on a blanket after meeting for the first time. Hartford was all smiles as Cruz slept alongside her in one photo. In another, she rolled over to look at the baby who is three months her junior.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Reacted to the Sweet Playdate Photos

Stassi and Beau used to be a couple in the early days of “Vanderpump Rules.” and their breakup was bad enough that some fans never thought they’d see the day where they were on friendly terms. But Stassi has long been supportive of Jax and his wife Brittany, and they are all close friends today.

In the comments section to the playdate pics, fans reacted to the first look at “little Stassi and little Jax.” Some already pegged the newborns as a “future couple.”

“Hartford is making googly [eyes] at Cruz, so damn sweet,” one fan noted.

“Could you imagine? Jax and Stassi one day become in-laws..” another added.

“I want her to look at him and say “I am the devil, and don’t you forget it’” a third fan joked, referencing an infamous quote from the Next Level Basic author when she was on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“My how the tables have turned and life has come full circle,” another chimed in of the group’s news roles as parents.

This Was Not the First ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Playdate

With four newborns in the circle – in addition to the aforementioned babies, the couples’ former costars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are also new parents – some fans can’t wait to see all of the members of the new “Vanderpump Rules ” generation together.

Lala, who in March gave birth to her first child with her fiancé Randall Emmett, a daughter they named Ocean, already had a playdate with the Clarks and baby Hartford.

In a post shared to Beau Clark’s Instagram story last month, newborn Ocean was shown looking peaceful as she was being rocked, while three-month-old Hartford was sound asleep in the same room.

“First playdate is going well!” Beau captioned the clip.

The back-to-back pregnancies weren’t a total coincidence. New moms Stassi and Lala previously revealed they “kind of” had a pregnancy pact last year.

“I mean, we didn’t, like, draw blood and shake hands. We didn’t do any spells,” Stassi told Us Weekly last fall. “We just said, ‘Hey, that would be really cool. Let’s take that seriously if we can one day.’ And we did!”

