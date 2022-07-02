Vanderpump Rules Star Teases Original Cast Member Could be Back at SUR

When “Vanderpump Rules” made its debut on Bravo in 2013, it was heavily set at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant. The Bravo reality show followed the young SUR waitstaff, which included Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and bartenders Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

When the show premiered, Schroeder had already been working at SUR for three years. She told BravoTV.com that she got the job through friends who worked there, and her then-boyfriend Taylor followed suit and started bartending at SUR.

Katie Maloney told Bravo she worked at SUR for three years before VPR started, and Kristen Doute for more than five years. “My first agent in LA told me about SUR,” Doute told Bravo. “This was when we had all of 12 employees and no liquor license. Now the place has evolved into this giant LA hotspot. The more employees there are, the more rules we have.”

Scheana Shay originally worked at Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca restaurant before switching to SUR just in time for “Vanderpump Rules.”

Fast forward nine seasons later and the show is still on the air – but none of the original cast members work at SUR. The 9th season of the show focused on the cast’s new business ventures, as well as new parenthood for some.

But in a surprising reveal, a VPR recurring cast member hinted that changes could be in store for season 10.

Peter Madrigal Answered a Fan Question About the SUR Staff

In a live Q&A with fans that was shared on Instagram, SUR manager Peter Madrigal answered a fan who asked about the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. Madrigal has appeared on the show since 2013, per IMDb, and he has seen plenty of staffers come and go.

During the Q&A a fan asked Madrigal, ”Are any of the original cast with you at SUR still?”

Madrigal became a little flustered and laughed before saying, “Um…I’ll just put it this way, it’s just me. Let’s just put it that way. … Maybe someone? I don’t know. You’ll have to stay tuned. You’ll have to watch.”

Several fans hit the comment section to react to Madrigal’s cryptic response.

“Maybe someone???” one fan asked.

“Sounds like someone from the original cast is coming back…” another wrote.

“Woohoo someone from the OG will be back at SUR finally” a third fan chimed in.

“Please tell me Jax is back,” another wrote.

It Has Been Years Since Some VPR Cast Members Actually Worked at SUR

In June 2020, both Schroeder and Doute were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a racism scandal, but they had both left SUR long before that.

In addition, in 2021, Taylor told the Daddy Issues podcast that he was “paid a lot of money” to be a “villain” on camera, but that it wasn’t “realistic” for him to pretend to be a bartender at SUR anymore because he hadn’t been an actual employee there in years. He announced his exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020.

“It’s not realistic,” Taylor said of continuing to be on the show. “It’s not fair for the viewers. I haven’t realistically worked at SUR for like six years.”

Scheana Shay told the “Knot Too Taboo” podcast that only a few of her co-stars actually worked at SUR. According to TooFab, Shay explained that while Taylor and Ariana Madix would “guest” bartend once in a while, it wasn’t like pulling an actual shift.

“It’s not realistic to have people who have been on a television show for 8 years really working an 8-hour shift at a restaurant,” she explained, adding that the original “Vanderpump Rules” stars stopped working regular shifts at SUR by season four of the show.

