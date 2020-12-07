Actor Reveals He Felt ‘so Sorry’ for Britney Spears

Britney Spears hasn’t made a movie in many years but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t leave a lasting impression on the people that she worked with on set. In fact, the pop princess made such an impact on one actor in particular that he dedicated a recent Instagram post to her!

Justin Long starred alongside Spears in the 2002 hit film Crossroads. He played the role of Henry, a supporting cast member to Anson Mount, Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Dan Aykroyd, and Kim Cattrall.

At the time, getting to work with a huge star like Spears was intimidating — and Long admits he was nervous — but she was able to set him at ease, just by being herself. He also opened up about how he’s felt for Spears during some of the hardest times of her life.

Long Said He Felt ‘so Sorry’ for Spears When She Was all Over the Tabloids

Long and Spears may not have become best friends, but it’s clear that he has always thought fondly of her. In fact, when things got tough for Spears — every single thing she did ended up being front-page tabloid fodder — Long says he felt sorry for her.

“…when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her. Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that – least of all a very sweet person – one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set,” Long wrote in the caption of his Instagram throwback post.

Spears, of course, wrote a song about what she’d been going through with the media. “Piece of Me” (released in 2007) precisely referenced the hounding and harassing that Long referred to in his post. In the song, Spears sang about being the center of attention no matter what she did. You can listen to the song below.

Long Said That Spears Was a ‘Nice Girl’ Who Was More ‘Sweet’ Than Famous

Long never forgot the time he spent on the Crossroads set with Spears. Working with such a famous star was nerve-wracking at first, but Long remembers just how quickly Spears proved that she was a down-to-earth girl with a big heart.

“I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears – she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed – just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana. She immediately made me feel comfortable,” Long wrote.

Spears has not commented on the post, but her fans came out in full force to show Long some love.

“Yesss!!! We need more of this in mainstream mediaaaaa. She is a human being, and a genuinely nice one at that! Thank you for sharing, Justin,” wrote one fan.

“Literally crying. We don’t deserve you OR Britney,” wrote another.

