Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo of Her Sons for the First Time in Years

Britney Spears has shared a rare photo of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, for the first time in years. The “Piece of Me” singer uploaded the photo to Instagram on Monday, March 1, and added a sweet caption that highlighted how big they’ve gotten.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now!!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” Spears wrote.

Spears explained that she edited the original photo, adding a stunning sunset in the background, but added that her boys wouldn’t let her post it until now. The first photo in the post is Spears’ edited version. If you scroll to the right, you will see the original.

It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken.

It’s hard to believe that Spears, 39, is a mom to teenagers (Sean Preston is 15, and Jayden is 14), especially because she has not documented their lives on social media. Most of Spears’ fans remember the boys when they were little.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Spears Hasn’t Shared a Photo of Her Boys Since 2019

The most recent photo of Spears’ sons was posted in August 2019. Spears captured a sweet moment with her men during a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!! Geeez …. anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place,” she captioned the snap, which you can see above.

A few weeks later, Spears shared a photo of her boys at the beach. Both of them were super young at the time, but Spears made it clear that the picture was a throwback in honor of the boys’ birthdays.

“Oh how they’ve grown… Mamma loves you guys very very much !!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more,” she wrote on September 13, 2019. Sean Preston was born on September 14, and Jayden James celebrates his birthday on September 12. The boys are just one year apart.

During Spears’ residency in Las Vegas, she would share photos of her boys more often. As the years have gone on, however, they have appeared less frequently.

It’s Widely Believe That Britney Spears Doesn’t Get to Spend Much Time With Her 2 Sons

It has been reported that Spears doesn’t spend a great deal of time with her boys. These days, she has her boys about 30 percent of the time, while her ex husband, Kevin Federline, has them the other 70 percent, TMZ reported back in July.

As previously reported by Heavy, Spears’ father Jamie was the supposed reason that she wasn’t spending a great deal of time with her boys in recent years. Back in 2019, an altercation between Sean Preston and his grandfather caused Kevin to seek a restraining order against Jamie Spears.

Shortly after, the former couple agreed to a different custody arrangement, according to TMZ. They previously shared custody 50/50.

More recently, a source opened up to Us Weekly about why Sean and Jayden have been seeing their mom less — and it’s not because of anything she has done.

“They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends,” a source told the outlet.

