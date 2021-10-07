PHOTO: Britney Spears’ Sons Are all Grown Up in Rare Pic

Britney Spears‘ sons are all grown up! The pop star and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, share two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were born in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Both Sean Preston and Jayden James are high schoolers, are rarely make appearances on social media. However, a friend of Federline’s shared some new photos of the boys on October 6, 2021, and fans cannot get over just how big they’ve gotten — most remember Preston and Jayden as babies.

Federline’s pal shared a couple of photos — and even a video of Jayden playing the piano — to his Instagram account, and gave his buddy credit for being a great dad in the caption.

“Now the world will see how much of a great dad he has been,” the caption read, in part.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Rarely Shares Photos of Her Boys

Spears does not share very many photos of her sons. In the handful of posts that she has shared on Instagram, Spears has explained that her boys don’t like when she shares pics of them.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” Spears captioned a photo with her and her kids back in March 2021.

“My boys are so big now !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right,” she also wrote.

Spears has said that she would like to have another baby. In fact, during her court appearance on June 23, 2021, she told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that her conservators were forbidding her from getting pregnant, adding that she was forced to have an IUD, according to transcripts provided by CNN.

Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got engaged in September 2021.

Spears Has 30 Percent Custody of Her Kids

Spears lost custody of her kids back in 2007, according to The Sun. A short while later, a deal was worked out and Spears was essentially granted visitation rights. She was allowed “two visits and one overnight stay per week,” the Sun reports.

The following year, Spears was placed under a conservatorship. As part of that conservatorship, Spears was granted 50/50 custody of Preston and Jayden.

In 2019, following an incident with Spears’ father, Jamie, involving Preston, Federline got a restraining order against him, according to People magazine. Due to this, Spears’ custody agreement with her ex changed once more. She was given only 30 percent custody of her boys, while Federline has them 70 percent of the time.

Federline has maintained that he only wants the best for his children. His attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan previously told Page Six that his client did not ever use the boys against Spears in regard to the conservatorship (or otherwise).

“Kevin was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anybody on that side of the probate case. All along, Kevin has had one goal and that was to make it more likely, as soon as reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship regarding the kids,” Kaplan told the outlet back in June 2021.

Federline also has two children with his ex, Shar Jackson, and two kids with his wife, Victoria Prince. Federline and Prince have been married since 2013.

