‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro’s Baking Hand Impaled During ‘Terrible Accident’

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, 43, suffered a serious injury to his dominant right hand while bowling at his house on Sunday, the chef revealed on Instagram. Valastro posted a picture of himself recovering post-surgery in the hospital and referring to his heavily bandaged right arm he wrote, “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago… What do you think of my new accessory?”

Valastro’s representative told People that the bowling accident happened while the reality TV star was spending “quality time” with his family at home, where they a personal bowling alley installed.

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident,” they said. “After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit. Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

After five minutes passed, the chef’s rep said that Valastro’s sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, tried their luck with a reciprocating saw “to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine.”

Valastro and his wife, Lisa Valastro, married in 2001, are also parents to daughter Sofia and son Carlo. All six of them traveled the country together while filming Buddy’s Family Vacation, which aired on the Food Network in 2016.

It’s Going to Be an ‘Uphill Battle’ for Valastro Post-Surgery

Valastro underwent emergency surgery at Morristown Medical Center to “remove the rod from his hand and stabilize the wound” on Sunday, as reported by NJ.com. The celebrity chef then underwent further surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson.

Nikki Monan, spokeswoman for Carlo’s Bakery, told NJ Advance Media that it will take some time for Valastro to fully recover. “It will be an uphill battle as it’s Buddy’s dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy,” Monan said.

Carlo’s Bakery first opened in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1910. Following the death of Bartolo Valastro Sr. in 1994, Valastro took over the shop to continue the family legacy. After reality TV propelled Valastro and his family’s shops to stardom, the business quickly expanded.

Valastro’s empire now includes a PizzaCake pizzeria at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Buddy V’s Ristorante Italian, and numerous Carlo’s Bakery locations across the country.

Fellow Celebrity Chefs Such as Emeril Lagasse & Duff Goldman Wrote Valastro Well Wishes on Social Media

Shortly after Valastro posted about his accident, his comments section blew up with well-wishes for a quick recovery. Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman wrote “Get better homie. You’re gonna need that hand.”

Celebrity chef Cat Cora commented, “Sending you so much love,” while Emeril Lagasse wrote, “Get better quick my friend!”

