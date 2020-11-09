During a recent interview, Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach weighed in on Hannah Ferrier’s drug scandal that occurred during the most recent season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

During this past season of Below Deck Med, Chief Stew Ferrier was fired because she had unregistered Valium on board, as well as a CBD vape pen. Since the Valium was unregistered, it was against maritime law. However, even though Captain Sandy Yawn let Ferrier go, Rosbach recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he would have handled the situation “differently.”

“I have a different style of doing things [and] obviously I prefer my style,” Rosbach said to Entertainment Tonight, as noted by Reality Blurb. “There are some things I would have done different and I’m not saying right or wrong, I’m saying different.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Compared Ferrier’s Situation to His Own Experiences

VideoVideo related to below deck captain lee weighs in on hannah ferrier’s drug scandal 2020-11-09T13:35:34-05:00

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Captain Lee Rosbach spoke about Ferrier’s drug scandal and compared it to a previous situation that he had on his own boat. A few seasons ago, one of Rosbach’s stewardesses, Kat Held, also had anxiety medication on board. Unlike Ferrier, Held was not let go by Rosbach.

“With Kat, it was pretty simple,” Rosbach said on Watch What Happens Live. “She said she was prescribed the meds and I said, ‘Show me the prescription, that’s what I want to see. If it’s legally prescribed meds by a licensed physician, we are not doctors as captains. God forbid we should deny somebody their prescriptions meds and something bad should happen. It would really get ugly.”

However, Ferrier later revealed on the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion that she did, in fact, have a prescription for the Valium, but by the time the confirmation reached the producers, she had already left the boat.

Ferrier Admitted That She Made a ‘Mistake’ by Not Registering the Valium

During an August 2020 interview with People, Ferrier spoke more about the incident, admitting that she had made a “mistake.” Ferrier told People, “It’s not something I was hiding. It wasn’t like I went on and I was like, ‘Ooh, I have this Valium. I can’t let anyone see it.’ To me, it’s just anti-anxiety medication. I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat. Because I’ve always had it, every year. It just wasn’t really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn’t something I was trying to hide.”

Ferrier continued, talking about her vape pen, “When I travel, I check whether CBD is legal in the country that I’m going into. So yeah, I had checked that CBD was legal in Spain, and it is. Once again, I genuinely didn’t think that there was anything. I didn’t know I was doing something wrong. Obviously, I would have declared the medication when I went on board…”

During the recent Below Deck Med reunion, Ferrier’s unregistered drugs were a big topic of conversation, as the crew fought over the decision of letting her go from the show.

READ NEXT: A Former Real Housewife Is Coming Back