Does Caribou Coffee Offer Freebies on Veterans Day 2021?

It’s Veterans Day 2021! Many companies are expressing their gratitude for veterans and active military members with special promotions. Caribou Coffee is celebrating the federal holiday with free coffee.

Caribou Coffee Is Giving Out Free Hot Brewed Coffee

All veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses are eligible for hot brewed coffee from Caribou Coffee today. The offer includes one free small cup per customer.

A media relations spokesperson confirmed with Heavy that Caribou Coffee employees won’t require customers to present a valid military ID. Customers “simply need to ask” for the deal when ordering.

Caribou Coffee is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Coffee News reports the chain has more than 700 locations worldwide, including about 314 company-owned stores. As of August 2021, Caribou Coffee became part of Panera Brands, which also includes Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels, Restaurant Business reports.

Caribou Coffee stores in the United States are primarily located throughout the Midwest. To find a store near you, use the company’s online locator tool here.

Caribou Coffee Is Donating to the Red Cross Today

Caribou Coffee is not charging veterans for a free cup of coffee. But for every other person who orders a cup of hot brewed coffee today, Caribou Coffee will donate 25 cents to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces. In a prepared statement emailed to Heavy, the company said it was “ensuring those who serve our country have our unwavering support.”

According to the Red Cross website, the Service to the Armed Forced (SAF) serves “military personnel and their families, including active duty, National Guard and Reserve, as well as our veterans. For over 135 years, the American Red Cross has provided critical assistance to military families – beginning with our founder, Clara Barton, on Civil War battlefields.”

Caribou Coffee’s Holiday Drinks are Available

If customers are looking for more seasonal flavors, Caribou Coffee has debuted its more festive offerings. The coffee chain has holiday drinks including:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: Real chocolate melts into steamed milk and is combined with rich espresso and mint flavor, then topped with whipped cream and festive candy canes.

Fa La Latte: Espresso and steamed egg nog are topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Spicy Mocha: Ancho chile and chipotle flavors combine with real chocolate melted into steamed milk, plus rich espresso.

Bold North Blend coffee

Reindeer Blend coffee

Caribou Coffee is also offering holiday treats like gingerbread and a maple waffle sandwich.