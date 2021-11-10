Carrie Underwood’s CMA Awards 2021 Performance Details

Carrie Underwood is set to perform at country music’s biggest night, “The 55th Annual CMA Awards,” ABC announced in October. She will be joined onstage by Jason Aldean for the first live performance of their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Speaking about the performance during rehearsals, which has been obtained by Country Now, the 2005 “American Idol” winner said, “We are performing ‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ which is a song we have currently on the radio. This is the first time we have performed it in front of people that aren’t like his band. So, it’s really exciting!”

Aldean chimed in, “We did fake it about a hundred times for the video, but that’s about it, so far. So, to get to do it live for the first time at the CMAs… So excited.”

’If I Didn’t Love You’ Will Be on Aldean’s Album ‘Macon’

The pair released the song on July 23, 2021. It is being featured on the first half of “Macon,” Aldean’s “30-track double album,” he told CMT. It will be released on November 12, 2021.

While this is the first time Underwood and Aldean have worked together, Aldean admitted it is something he has long wanted.

“Carrie’s somebody I wanted to work with for a long time, and it’s just hard when you want to do that, but you don’t have the song,” he said during rehearsals. “I feel like you’re kind of chasing the song a lot of times and so, some of the guys in my band and a new artist that I’m working with, John Morgan, went in and wanted to try to write a duet and came out with this song.”

While he admitted, “It was just one of those songs when I heard it for the first time that she was the first person that I thought of,” the 44-year-old was unsure if the timing would work out. Aldean said the song had a turnaround time of roughly two weeks to make it on his album.

As Underwood put it, “The stars have to align.”

Underwood Previously Hosted the CMA Awards for 12 Years

Underwood is no stranger to the CMA stage. From 2008 through 2018, she hosted the award show alongside Brad Paisley, Variety reported. The following year she also hosted, this time alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

This year, Luke Bryan – two-time “CMA Entertainer of the Year” winner and “American Idol” judge – will take over. According to Us Weekly, he will be the first solo host in 18 years.

Aldean admitted he was “looking forward” to Bryan hosting, before saying to Underwood with a laugh, “Not that you didn’t do a good job when you did it.”

Underwood quipped, “I know, I mean, he’s got some big shoes to fill that’s for sure.”

The “Big Green Tractor” singer agreed, “he really does, before adding, “Luke is my dude, so I’m excited to watch him.” In support, Aldean said, “I think he’s great at that kind of stuff.”

“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will air on ABC and stream on Hulu with a Live TV Subscription at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

