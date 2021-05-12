Chameleon on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues Point to Wiz Khalifa

With five contestants left on season 5 of The Masked Singer, the competition heats up and performances are getting more grand. The remaining costumed celebrities on the show are the Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon, Russian Dolls, and the Piglet. Each week, clues have been provided about each of the singers and the judges have tried to guess each singer’s identity. But, who are the remaining contestants?

Let’s focus on the Chameleon’s biggest clues and guesses, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s get into the top guess for the Chameleon and why so many people think the Chameleon is … rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The Clues Pointing to Wiz Khalifa

Here is a list of some of the clues that connect Wiz Khalifa to the Chameleon character.

– One of the clues the Chameleon gave was a plate of hot wings. Wiz Khalifa has a restaurant line that features wings, called Hot Box by Wigz.

– The Chameleon is very tall and Gold Derby has reported that Wiz Khalifa’s height is 6’4″.

– Ebony reported in 2012 that Wiz Khalifa comes from a military family. This might explain the “camoflag” featured in the clues on The Masked Singer for the Chameleon.

– Entertainment Weekly reported that someone very close to him was taken from him and that she was attacked for being her true self when she was young. In 2017, People reported that Wiz Khalifa’s transgender sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, had died. The rapper revealed his sister’s death in a tweet, writing, “The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this.” Thomaz’s obituary noted that she died “peacefully”. According to Yahoo, Thomaz died of complications from lymphoma.

– Gold Derby reported that the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was referenced twice in clues and that Wiz Khalifa was raised there.

Fans’ Guesses for the Chameleon on ‘The Masked Singer’

Fans on Twitter are convinced that the Chameleon is Wiz Khalifa, some simply because of his rapping style. One Twitter user named Lena wrote on April 7, 2021, “Come on now if these judges don’t guess the chameleon is Wiz Khalifa and he’s rapping #TheMaskedSinger.” Another user named Dylan Sherwood also guessed Khalifa, writing, “One of Wiz Khalifa’s songs “Shell Shocked” the clue Chameleon gave was TMNT. It’s Wiz. #maskedsinger.”

But, Wiz Khalifa hasn’t been the only guess by fans. Some have voiced that they think the Chameleon is Snoop Dogg. In fact, judge Nicole Scherzinger has guessed Snoop Dogg. One fan tweeted in response to Scherzinger’s guess, saying, “I feel like me and Nicole are on the same mind set a lot of the time. I too have gotten Snoop Dog vibes from the Chameleon!”

And, another commenter tweeted, “I was thinking Wiz Khalifa but now from the new clue packages I’m thinking Chameleon could be Snoop Dogg!”

But, most of the guesses on Twitter have stuck with Khalifa.

