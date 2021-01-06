Fitness Model & Bodybuilder Cheyann Shaw Dies at 28

Cheyann Shaw, a bodybuilder turned fitness guru with 224,000 followers on Instagram, died on January 4, 2021. She was 28.

The tragic news was announced via her Instagram page on Monday. Shaw’s cause of death stemmed from her five year battle with ovarian cancer. Her family wrote, “With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven.”

Her mother, Darci Clark is quoted saying, “My heart is breaking today, our baby girl lost her long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought until the bitter end. She is a true warrior and survivor. She will be truly missed and will forever be in my heart.”

“Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years,” the post continued. “If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them.”

Three weeks before her wedding day to husband Kaleb in August 2016, Shaw first learned of her cancer diagnosis, according to The Washington Post. She was 23-years-old when she was diagnosed with 4 low-grade serous ovarian cancer by accident – an accident she said, “saved my life.”

Shaw was incredibly open about sharing her cancer journey on social media. Her goal was to spread knowledge about the “silent killer” that is ovarian cancer, a rare and slow-growing strain that can be resistant to chemotherapy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in America and causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

Shaw, who needed her reproductive orangs, spleen, appendix, and parts of her colon removed through her multiple surgeries over the years, didn’t want other women to experience her suffering. She wrote on Instagram:

Ovarian cancer is known as the silent killer and is the deadliest gynecological cancer. Most women are diagnosed at advantage stages because there is NO DETECTION TEST for OVCA and a Pap smear WILL not detect OVCA. A biopsy is the ONLY way to determine, 100%, that it is ovarian cancer. I had every symptom of OVCA but I didn’t know OVCA was even a thing.

Here’s what you need to know about Cheyann Shaw:

Shaw Returned to Bodybuilding Competitions Between Cancer Treatments Even Though Her Weight Once Dropped to 97 Lbs

SHOW DAY! | I'M STEPPING BACK ON STAGE CANCER FREE! | SUMMER SHREDDING CLASSIC!(WATCH IN HD) Hey loves! It is finally SHOW DAY! After 12 weeks of intense workouts, meal prepping, and working hard, it's time to step on stage. Summer Shredding weekend was hands down the BEST time I have had in a long time. I can't thank Christian Guzman and the entire summer shredding team for… 2019-07-02T14:00:02Z

On her YouTube channel, where Shaw had 16,000 subscribers, and on her Instagram page, the fitness buff shared “the good, the bad, and the ugly,” of dealing with cancer. Shaw, who was working as a real estate assistant for her husband in Kissimmee, Florida, was a life long athlete. She played basketball, softball, soccer, raced BMX, and around the age of 20 got really into fitness.

Shaw entered her first bodybuilding competition in 2015, as she said on her YouTube channel, and was preparing for more shows when she learned of her likely terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Because her type of cancer was so rare, Shaw moved from Florida to Seattle, Washington, to continue treatment with specialists. The treatments took a hard toll on her body. At one point, she weighed 97 pounds, as her 5-foot-5 body had started eating its own muscles for nutrients, she said.

In September, Shaw Was Rushed to the ER After Suffering a Seizure

Shaw was a fighter to the very end. In her final Instagram post before her death, Shaw shared an update to say that she’d been “in and out of the hospital with a liver issue that has been fixed,” and would be starting chemotherapy treatments again that Tuesday.

Despite the disappointing news, Shaw focused on the positive. She looked forward to “going home today or tomorrow just in time for Christmas. Keep the prayers coming and keeping sending all the light.”

While Shaw was able to enjoy her summer despite continuing treatment. She went bike riding, made a series of new fitness videos, and worked out on the beach. However, her husband needed to rush to the ER in September after suffering a sudden seizure. She wrote:

They have no idea why I had a seizure. The liver, has an infection, that was caused from colitis which is why my liver had been so inflamed and making it hard to eat. I also have another infection of my small intestine called ileus or also known as lazy bowel syndrome. They believe this has been another reason why I couldn’t keep anything down. The doctor also said that it seems like this liver infection and ileus have been around for a long time

Shaw is survived by Kaleb, her husband of seven years. Following her death, Kaleb penned a moving tribute to his late wife on Instagram. On January 4, he said:

Today my beautiful wife Cheyann has gone home to be with Jesus. My heart is broken. I can’t imagine my life without her. I know she is in a better place away from the pain and suffering that comes with dealing with cancer. She is my hero, best friend and inspired not only myself, but thousands of people around the world. Please continue to pray for my family as we go thought this difficult time.

READ NEXT: Danny Kamekona’s Death: When Did the ‘Karate Kid II’ Star Die?