Chick-fil-A’s Christmas Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

It’s Christmas Day, and you may be craving some Chick-fil-A nuggets, a sandwich, or waffle fries. But can you have Chick-fil-A for your Christmas Day meal? Is the store open or closed? Unfortunately, the answer is no, you can’t eat at Chick-fil-A today. The stores are all closed.

Chick-fil-A Is Not Open on Christmas Day

Chick-fil-A shared on its website that all of its stores will be closed on Christmas Day 2020. The stores will all reopen for their regular business hours on December 26.

The website noted:

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) so our restaurant teams can spend time with family and friends. But we look forward to serving you when we reopen on December 26. As a reminder, operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s hours here… If you’re already looking ahead to your next holiday meal, learn about Chick-fil-A holiday hours on New Year’s Eve and Day here. While celebrations might look different this year, there is one gift we can all give – sharing hope with those around us. Learn more about how you can help make spirits bright by sending messages to friends and family members this season.

Chick-fil-A Alternatives Today

There are still many other options for today if you’re not wanting to eat at home. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and serving meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open today include Applebee’s, Domino’s (some locations), McDonald’s (some locations), Ruth’s Chris, Sonic, IHOP, Perkins, Denny’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, some Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Fleming’s, Panda Express, Buca di Beppo, Marie Callender’s, Benihana, Del Taco, Fogo de Chao, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shoney’s, and more. (Just keep in mind that some hours may vary locally, so double-check with restaurants near you to confirm that they are open today.)

Chick-fil-A Will Be Back on December 26

If you just wait one more day, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious Chick-fil-A on December 26. Be sure and check the store locator for hours, since these can vary by location. Due to the pandemic, some restaurants may have different hours than you may normally expect depending on local regulations.

You might also want to check your local store’s social media page, since some are offering specials unique to their location all month long. For example, Chick-fil-A The Pinnacle (at 360 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee) is offering a free chocolate chunk cookie with every holiday ornament purchase through December 31.

The Saratoga Blvd. Chick-fil-A in Corpus Christi, Texas, even made a special video wishing you a merry Christmas. The same location is also offering two medium waffle fries free when you order one 30-count of chicken nuggets every Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. through December (dine-in, carry-out, and drive-through only.)

In summary, all Chick-fil-A restaurant locations are closed on Christmas Day 2020. But they will all reopen on December 26. You’ll want to check your closest location for hours and any specials they might be offering.

