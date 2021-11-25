Chick-fil-A’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re interested in skipping the turkey and enjoying chicken instead, then you may be wondering if Chick-fil-A is open or closed today. The answer is no, you can’t eat at Chick-fil-A today. The stores are closed, so you’ll need to find an alternative for Thanksgiving 2021.

Chick-fil-A Is Not Open on Thanksgiving Today

Chick-fil-A revealed on its website that all of its stores will be closed today for Thanksgiving.

The webpage noted: “We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird.”

The webpage mentioned that customers could order ahead the days before Thanksgiving for reheatable catering items, but the stores will be closed for the holiday itself.

Chick-fil-A will be open for its regular hours on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Just go to Chick-fil-A’s homepage and click “Find a restaurant.” Then enter your address, city and state, or ZIP code.

If you end up wanting to do Chick-fil-A catering for another holiday (since it’s too late to get catering today,) Chick-fil-A noted: “Our top recommendations? Order a reheatable Chick-fil-A Nugget tray as an appetizer, grab a tray of our new decadent Chocolate Fudge Brownies or a six-pack of delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies as an alternative to pie. Chick-fil-A restaurants even offer Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea by the gallon.”

Chick-fil-A also noted: “As you begin to celebrate the holiday season, be sure to visit EvergreenHills.com to watch our new short film and for the opportunity to send someone a sweet surprise.”

Chick-fil-A’s website also suggested some “holiday hacks” where you can include Chick-fil-A with your holiday meals. You can use a Chick-fil-A fruit tray to create a tree-shaped cheese and fruit display. Or you can get Chick-fil-A’s chocolate chunk cookies and fill them with peppermint ice cream for a holiday cookie sandwich. On a day when you’re going out Christmas shopping, you can start the day by grabbing some Chick-n-Minis to keep you energized for your shopping outing.

Chick-fil-A Alternatives Today

If you’re still wanting to eat out, but Chick-fil-A isn’t an option, where else can you go today?

There are still many other options. Whataburger is open on Thanksgiving if there is one in your region. Cracker Barrel is also open nationwide today and serving holiday meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. As for Taco Bell, some stores may be open and some stores may be closed (although most will likely be closed.) Other restaurants that are open include Golden Corral with Thanksgiving options, Waffle House, some T.G.I. Friday’s locations with traditional turkey dinners, and some Tony Roma’s and Ruby Tuesday’s restaurants. Some McDonald’s locations are also going to be open today.

Some select Popeye’s locations will also be open today for Cajun-style food, if that’s your preference. It’s another way you can still get chicken to-go even though Chick-fil-A is closed. Som El Pollo Loco locations will also be open today, as will Jack in the Box, many pizza locations, Sonic, Wendy’s, White Castle, and more. Of course, you’ll want to call ahead before heading on over to any of these locations, since details may vary by location. But these are good places to start.

