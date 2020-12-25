Christmas Facebook Statuses & Instagram Captions 2020

Christmas is here, and with the holiday comes a slew of social media posts celebrating the occasion. If you’re looking to post on social media for Christmas, consider these quotes and lyrics for your Facebook status or Instagram caption.

Quotes From Christmas & Holiday Songs

Nothing says the holiday season quite like a playlist of your favorite Christmas songs. Timeless classics and newer hits alike are full of festive lyrics that can help you spread Christmas cheer to your friends on social media. Here are some of our favorites:

– “And so, I’m offering this simple phrase to kids from one to 92. Although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you.” – The Christmas Song

– “Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on your troubles will be out of sight.” – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

– “Good tidings we bring to you and your kin. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” – We Wish You a Merry Christmas

– “Christmas time is here, happiness and cheer. Fun for all that children call, their favorite time of year.” – Christmas Time Is Here

Religious Quotes & Bible Verses

If you are a Christian and are celebrating Christmas as a religious holiday, you might be looking to share some bible verses that honor your faith.

Here are some verses around Jesus’s birth and Christmas that you could incorporate into a social media post:

– “And the angel answered her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be called holy—the Son of God.” – Luke 1:35

– “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” – Isaiah 9:6

– “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16

Don’t forget about the Christmas carols that center the birth of Jesus with beautiful lyrics perfect for your Facebook post or Instagram caption, such as these:

– “Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let earth receive her King.” – Joy to the World

– “Hark! The Herald angels sing. Glory to the newborn King.” – Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Christmas Movie Quotes & Jokes

Another great way to commemorate Christmas on social media is by borrowing a quote from your favorite holiday movie. Here are some funny and heartwarming quotes that would make a great addition to your Facebook or Instagram feed:

– “I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.” – A Christmas Carol

– “But for now, let me say. Without hope or agenda. Just because it’s Christmas. And at Christmas you tell the truth. To me, you are perfect.” – Love Actually

– “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Elf

– “I believe, I believe. It’s silly but I believe.” – Miracle on 34th Street

– “It’s Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive.” – The Holiday

– “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!” – A Christmas Story

– “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal.” – Home Alone 2

