Is Aisha Coming Back to Cobra Kai?

In the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, Aisha Robinson, played by Nichole Brown, was an integral part of the show’s storyline. During the first season, Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) neglects their friendship to hang out with Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane), Moon (Hannah Kepple), and Kyler (Joe Seo). Aisha is later cyberbullied for her weight and ends up becoming a karate student at Cobra Kai, where she learns how to stick up for herself to a ruthless degree.

Aisha Did Not Appear In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

However, the character was not featured during the show’s third season. TVLine reported that her departure may have not surprised some fans, as Brown had made an announcement about her status as a Cobra Kai cast member on social media.

“Officially NOT in Season 3 of #CobraKai… Unfortunate, but thank you for the opportunity and time I had on the show,” read Instagram Story that was uploaded in September 2019.

Aisha’s absence is explained in Season 3, Episode 1, titled “The Aftermath.” Toward the beginning of the episode, Moon reveals to Yasmine that Aisha’s “parents moved her to a private school” following the events of the Season 2 finale.

The Show’s Co-Creators Commented On The Character’s Absence

Some fans may be curious if Aisha will be on the show in future seasons. While speaking to TVLine, Cobra Kai’s executive producers and co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald commented on if Aisha’s storyline will continue.

“We love Aisha and we love Nichole Brown. Certain characters we loved in Season 1 didn’t appear at all in Season 2, like Kyler, Yasmine and Louie,” explained Hurwitz. “Before the season, we told Nichole the same thing we told those actors: That just because a character doesn’t appear for a period of time doesn’t mean they’ve left the universe, that they can’t return again. We love that character, and perhaps we’ll see her again one day.”

During the interview, Heald shared similar remarks. He told the publication:

We have a long story left to tell. We tend to look at the show in a very long view, where entrances and exits are impactful and important. Sometimes people need to exit to make their [re-entry] a little bit different and bigger.

Cobra Kai’s other co-creator Hayden Schlossberg also talked about the decision to not include Aisha in the show’s third season while speaking to /Film in January.

“I would say that we probably have more characters and stories and arcs than a typical half hour show,” said Schlossberg. “You end up with situations where you’re deciding okay, well, what stories do you want to focus on? We’re also thinking, not just for one season, but the long game. We think of every different possibility, we understand that Aisha’s a favorite character. She’s probably one of our favorite characters that we ever created. We love the arc that we gave her in season 1 but we also know that we only have so much time. We looked at how the season was going to be its best and every decision we make is based on what we think the best story is.”

He clarified that there is a chance that fans may see Aisha again.

“We want the audiences to feel that anything is possible in this universe. It’s a soap opera where characters can come in and out. This is just how we felt the best version of season 3 would be,” explained Schlossberg.

