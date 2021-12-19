Courtney Henggeler on First Reaction to Co-Star: ‘Screw That Chick’

Since the premiere of “Cobra Kai” in 2018, Courtney Henggeler has played Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) stern, but savvy wife, Amanda. The actress appears to be close to her co-star, Vanessa Rubio, who portrays Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) mother, Carmen.

Courtney Henggeler Uploaded an Instagram Post in Celebration of Vanessa Rubio’s Birthday

On December 6, Courtney Henggeler took to Instagram in celebration of Rubio’s 38th birthday. The post featured four pictures. The first picture showed Henggeler and Rubio posing together in a bathtub. In the following photo, Henggeler sat on top of a dresser while her “Cobra Kai” co-star leaned against the furniture. The third snap featured the 38-year-old sitting on a barstool while holding a glass of wine. The final image showed Henggeler kissing Rubio on the cheek.

In the caption of the post, Henggeler revealed she did not have the most positive reaction when she first met Rubio.

“Not gonna lie. The day [Vanessa Rubio] showed up on the set of Cobra Kai with her longer than humanely possible legs, adorable dimples and generally delightful personality – my first thought was: ‘Well f*** her then.’ Followed by: ‘Who does she think she is, being abnormally tall? That’s MY thing.’ Wait. And she’s nice too. Wicked smart AND younger than me? Screw that chick. Who has time for this s***?” wrote the 43-year-old.

She then clarified that once they “started talking,” she “realized there’s no one in the world [she would] rather hang out, partially dressed, in a bathtub with.”

“Happy Birthday to my favorite Sagittarius! You are a friggin delight,” read a portion of the caption.

Rubio was quick to comment on the post.

“[Three red heart emojis] [Three smiling faces surrounded by hearts emojis] I lurve this!! Lmao so THESE were your initial thoughts. I love you my fellow Sagittarius long legged delight! Thank you for making this birthday so special WAP foreverrrr,” wrote the “Bonding” actress.

Vanessa Rubio Discussed Her Character in January 2021

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021. During the show’s third season, Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) repaired his relationship with Carmen. While he was initially hesitant to fully commit to the nurse, his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) convinces him to establish a life with the single mother.

Vanessa Rubio spoke about her character’s relationship with Johnny during a January 2021 interview with The Knockturnal. The actress explained that she wanted Carmen to sort out how she feels about the martial artist in season 4.

“I would love to see her kind of flesh out these complicated feelings that she has for Johnny. You know, what I mean. It’s like, ‘I’m attracted to you, I love you, but like you also like hurt me. And why aren’t you more stable or something?'” explained the actress.

The “Cobra Kai” star also shared that she would like her character to let loose now that Miguel has recovered from his injury.

“I would love to see her dance more. I’d love to see her get her sense of power, you know, just have fun and just be like, ‘Okay Miguel’s out of the wheelchair and you know, I can go to my dance class and see you later Johnny if you want to join this hot ride or not,'” said Rubio with a laugh.

READ NEXT: The ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Behind Johnny Lawrence’s Step-Father