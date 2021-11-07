‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Teases Information About New Season 4 Trailer

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021. In September 2021, Netflix released a teaser trailer that highlighted Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) trying to navigate teaching their karate students together. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of “Karate Kid Part III” villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in the Cobra Kai dojo.

According to one of the “Cobra Kai” co-creators Josh Heald, another season 4 trailer will be released in the near future.

Josh Heald Took to Twitter to Share Information About the New Trailer

On November 4, Josh Heald took to Twitter to tease some information about the upcoming season of “Cobra Kai.” The executive producer shared his excitement about the upcoming trailer.

“This is the part of the pre-pre-release window where it’s a little quiet on the socials and I’m supposed to just act cool about the fact that I’ve seen the season four trailer and it’s one of my FAVORITE. THINGS. EVER. So I’m acting cool. This is me being cool. Cool customer,” wrote Heald.

Another “Cobra Kai” co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, replied to Heald’s tweet. The writer suggested that the new trailer will be accompanied by a song.

“So many moments that make me smile and/or fist pump. Can’t get the song out of my head!” wrote Hurwitz.

Jon Hurwitz Spoke About Terry Silver’s Season 4 Storyline

While limited information is known about “Cobra Kai” season 4, it was announced in May 2021 that Thomas Ian Griffith would be joining the show’s cast. As fans of “The Karate Kid Part III” are aware, Griffith’s character, Terry Silver, is loyal toward John Kreese (Martin Kove) and will go to great lengths to ensure his success. In the third installment of the “Karate Kid” film franchise, Silver manipulates Daniel into believing he is an ally until he eventually shows his true colors. Fortunately for Daniel, Kreese and Silver’s plan to humiliate him at the 1985 All Valley Tournament was not successful. It is expected that the businessman will be equally as antagonistic in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

During a July 2021 appearance on the “Shea Anything” podcast, Jon Hurwitz shared some information about Silver. He revealed that the character will have a large presence in the upcoming season.

“He’s a huge part of season 4. We dig deep on him,” asserted Hurwitz.

He then noted that the season 3 flashback scenes involving Silver held significance. Hurwitz suggested that fans will get a better understanding of the character in the new episodes.

“There’s a reason why we introduced the character in the Vietnam flashbacks in season 3. And you know, as the series goes forward, you know, you’ll get to know more about that character and you know, what makes him tick. So there’s some fun surprises ahead and some of the Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see,” asserted Hurwitz.

During a July 2021 interview on the “Cobra Kai Companion” podcast, Thomas Ian Griffith also hinted at the show’s fourth season.

“It’s an exciting journey. Not just for Terry Silver but overall it’s just an epic season,” said the actor.

