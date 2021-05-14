Gianni DeCenzo Teases Demetri’s Storyline in Cobra Kai Season 4

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” 19-year-old actor Gianni DeCenzo portrays unpopular teenager Demetri. The West Valley High School student becomes interested in martial arts after befriending Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Unfortunately, after his best friend Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) joins the Cobra Kai dojo, he transforms into a bully and begins to target Demetri. To combat this constant harassment, Demetri enrolls at the Miyagi-Do Karate Dojo, owned by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Unfortunately, his rivalry with Hawk escalates to the point that he breaks his arm. Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane), who used to be a popular student before she was humiliated by Cobra Kai member Aisha (Nichole Brown), sympathizes with Demetri. The pair soon begin to date, even though Yasmine seems a bit embarrassed about the situation. At the end of season 3, Hawk also apologizes for his actions and quits Cobra Kai. It seems that in the upcoming season, which is expected to be released in late 2021, that Demetri’s storyline will focus on his relationship with Yasmine and him mending his friendship with Hawk.

Gianni DeCenzo Commented on Demetri’s Storyline in Season 4

During a recent interview with Comic Book Resources, DeCenzo briefly commented on what fans can expect from Demetri in the fourth season. He revealed that the new episodes are “something to look forward to” because the writers “manage[d] to top” past seasons.

“There’s a lot more growth for Demetri, and I can’t give anything away but there’s so much good stuff. You’re really going to look forward to it,” explained the actor. “I think this is going to be a really fun season. There are a lot more characters, a lot more character growth… we always manage to top it each year; the writers are just amazing!”

DeCenzo Made Similar Comments in a February Interview

In a February interview with Collider, DeCenzo also discussed what he would like for his character in season 4. He explained that he wanted to “see Demetri compete in the All Valley.” As fans are aware, in the season 3 finale, Johnny and Daniel decide to teach their karate students together at a joint dojo to beat Cobra Kai at the upcoming tournament.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I wanna see that. I wanna see him evolve in his karate skills,” explained the actor.

He also noted that he would like Demetri’s “relationship with Yasmine” to strengthen and asserted that “they could honestly be a pretty cool couple.”

During the interview, the actor commented on why he believed Yasmine and Demetri were suitable for each other. He stated that he feels like they could “become the ultimate power couple.” He told the publication:

I have this fantasy that with her popularity and his brain, they could rule the world. She could get people on their side, and then Demetri could use his intelligence to take over the world. I definitely wanna see their relationship evolve, in later seasons. Yasmine is a little bit in denial of their love, but Demetri is a stud, so she’ll come around.

To see DeCenzo as Demetri, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

