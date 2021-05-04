WATCH: Hawk Saves Demetri on Cobra Kai Season 3

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) changes his appearance and demeanor after attending one class at Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) dojo. His behavior only worsens after being influenced by Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), who encourages his students to fight without honor. Hawk soon begins to view his former best friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) as an enemy. His constant harassment of the Miyagi-Do student escalates to the point where he ends up breaking his arm. While Hawk does seem to be remorseful for severely injuring Demetri, he does not apologize for his actions until the season 3 finale. In the action-packed scene, which can be watched below, Cobra Kai students attack members of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate at Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) home.

During the fight, Hawk notices that two Cobra Kai students are attempting to rebreak Demetri’s arm. The teenager runs over to defend his friend and slams one of his adversaries into a glass table, causing it to shatter. He then approaches Demetri, who fearfully backs up. Hawk then quietly tells him that he’s “sorry for all of it.” Demetri accepts his apology and they put their differences aside to fight the Cobra Kai students.

Later in the episode, Tory Nichols (Peyton List), who has an intense loyalty to John Kreese, realizes that Hawk has allied himself with Johnny and Daniel’s students. She threatens that he “better watch [his] back.” Demetri, however, quickly responds that “he won’t have to, he’s got friends watching it for him.”

Jacob Bertrand Commented on Demetri Forgiving Hawk

While Hawk has successfully made amends with Demetri, Jacob Bertrand believes that his character may not be deserving of forgiveness. In a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of “Cobra Kai” were asked to “kick or keep” certain aspects of the show. Bertrand asserted that he would “kick” “Hawk finally switching sides and reuniting with Demetri.”

“I would say ‘kick it.’ If I was Demetri I’d be like ‘f you bro. I hate you now. I have to say ‘kick it’ on behalf of Demetri,” explained the 21-year-old.

Jacob Bertrand Revealed He Was Bullied Growing Up

While Bertrand does not seem to be a fan of his character’s violent behavior, he has previously stated that he appreciated the teenager’s transformation. During an interview with Crooked Llama in 2018, the actor revealed that he had been bullied growing up and enjoys playing Hawk because he stands up for himself.

“I was bullied a lot as a kid, all through elementary school. I really, really don’t care for bullies, I don’t really get why people do that. It sucked, I hated it,” explained the actor. “I thought it was so cool to get a chance to embody a character that started kinda insecure, bullied by other kids. To have this kind of turnaround, join Cobra Kai, beating everybody up and getting a mohawk and a back tattoo, that was really, really fun for me. He kinda did a total 180 from sort of victim to aggressor.”

To see Bertrand as Hawk, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

