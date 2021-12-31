WATCH: Johnny & Daniel’s Big Fight on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” follows the characters from the “Karate Kid” film franchise. Throughout the show’s first three seasons, Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have a difficult time moving past their high school rivalry. At the end of season 3, however, the martial artists recognize that John Kreese (Martin Kove) poses a massive threat and decide to form a shaky alliance.

In “Cobra Kai” season 4, which premiered on December 31, 2021, Johnny and Daniel decide to teach together at the Miyagi-Do dojo. However, their teaching styles prove to be too different. The martial artists end up facing off in front of their students. The epic scene can be watched below.





Johnny & Daniel Face Off in Season 4, Episode 5

In season 4, episode 5, Johnny and Daniel are visited by Kreese and his violent associate Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Daniel later tells his former rival about how he was manipulated by Silver in 1985. He then asserts in order to defeat Cobra Kai at the upcoming All Valley Tournament, he “need[s] to take over [their] students training from now on.” Johnny disagrees and challenges the owner of the LaRusso Auto Group to a fight. While the Eagle Fang owner is inebriated, he takes to Twitter and shares that he plans on fighting Daniel.

The martial artists meet at the Miyagi-Do dojo, where a handful of onlookers have gathered. Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s beloved student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) offer to keep score during the fight.

The martial artists show off their karate skills. After Daniel scores two points, he uses a Miyagi-Do technique that temporarily paralyzes one of Johnny’s arms, which he learned from Chozen (Yuji Don Okumoto). However, Johnny manages to tie up the score and accuses Daniel of having “dirty tricks.” The former rivals then make contact with each other at the same time, making it so that neither one wins.

William Zabka Spoke About Daniel & Johnny’s Relationship in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During a joint interview with Screen Rant in December 2021, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio discussed their characters’ dynamics during season 4. Zabka shared that Daniel and Johnny “both put their best intentions forward.” He then asserted “there’s a lot of differences between these two characters,” which causes them to argue throughout season 4. He told the publication:

It’s painful to play, and it’s fun to play, but you want them to evolve. I want Johnny to get past some of his junk, but you can’t — and Daniel as well. And that’s just so fun, and it’s very human. They’re falling forward, they’re bouncing into walls and trying to do their best, and they’re taking some people with them. There are some casualties, and these poor kids a lot of times are the victims of these two adults’ poor decisions and immaturity. And then at the end, they turn around and teach them a lesson. It’s a lot of fun; the Yin and Yang and the back and forth of these two characters is great.

To see more of Zabka and Ralph, check out the first four seasons of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

