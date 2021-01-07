Why Did Ali Mills Break Up with Johnny Lawrence In ‘Karate Kid’?

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, the catalyst of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) rivalry was the latter’s flirtation with Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) in The Karate Kid. Before the events of the movie, Ali ended her two-year relationship with Johnny. During the film, she started dating Daniel, causing Johnny to resent him for over 35 years.

Throughout the entirety of Cobra Kai, it is clear that Johnny still harbors feelings for Ali. In particular, during Season 1, Episode 8, titled “Molting,” the karate instructor tells his student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. However, he is vague as to why she broke up with him, stating, “the summer before [his] senior year [they] got into a fight.” He explained that he thought they would reconcile, but then Daniel came into the picture.

Johnny Reveals Why Ali Broke up With Him in Cobra Kai Season 2

In Season 2, Episode 6, Johnny reveals what started the aforementioned fight. While reminiscing with his former Cobra Kai teammates at a bar, Jimmy (Tony O’Dell) brings up a high school party that they had all attended.

“Man, I got so wasted that night, I missed Ali’s birthday,” says Johnny.

After Bobby (Ron Thomas) states he remembers the instance, Johnny somberly discloses that their relationship ended because of it.

Later in the episode, Johnny has a heartfelt conversation with Tommy (Rob Garrison) about his high school sweetheart, stating

I don’t think I really ever got over her. I mean, I dated plenty of babes after, but I never really let my guard down with any of them, you know? Not like with Ali.

Johnny Apologizes To Ali in Cobra Kai Season 3

While the former couple did not end on the best terms, they spent a pleasant day together in Season 3, Episode 9. At a restaurant, they fondly talk about their relationship. Johnny then brings up how he has been an absentee father to his son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), which prompts him to apologize to Ali for how he had handled their relationship.

“Look, I screwed up back in the day. I took you for granted and you didn’t deserve that. I ruined our relationship, our friendship,” says the owner of Eagle Fang Karate.

Ali accepts his apology, saying, “Well, I’m sure I’m partly to blame. I can’t even remember why we were so mad at each other.”

The former couple then goes to Golf N’ Stuff. They sit on a bench together and nearly kiss before Ali receives a text reminding her about a holiday party at the Encino Oaks Country Club. Ali invites Johnny to the party, and the pair later share an evening with Daniel LaRusso and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) in Season 3, Episode 10.

Before Johnny leaves the shindig, he shares a sweet moment with his ex-girlfriend. She expresses gratitude to Johnny for “making [her] feel like a kid again,” but encourages him to start a serious relationship with Miguel’s mother, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), who he had been seeing.

