Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Dishes on Meeting Elisabeth Shue

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Elisabeth Shue finally made an appearance on the acclaimed series. Her character, Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber, returned to her hometown of Encino, California in Cobra Kai Season 3. During the season’s last two episodes, the Colorado-based doctor shares meaningful scenes with her high school boyfriends Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

While speaking to Teen Vogue during a January 25 Instagram Live interview, Mary Mouser, who portrays Samantha “Sam” LaRusso, spoke about interacting with Shue.

The Actress Stated That She Spent Time With Elisabeth Shue ‘Off-Camera’

While her character did not have any scenes with Ali, Mouser told Teen Vogue that she got “to hang out with [Shue] a little bit… off-camera.”

Mouser explained that she was visiting the set while her co-stars were filming the scene for Season 3, Episode 9, in which members of Cobra Kai take a snake from the Ventura Zoo. She noted that she often visited the actor who portrays Robby Keene, Tanner Buchanan, on set as they are “really close friends.” She stated that day in particular was “cold” so she “brought people coffee” as an “excuse to be let on set.”

“So I hung around and after lunch, [production was] like, ‘Yeah we have more shooting to do’ but they were really secretive about it, and they were like, ‘Yeah we have one more scene to film’, and I was like, ‘Oh I didn’t see anything else on the call sheet what else are you filming?’ and they were like, ‘Come with us,'” recalled the actress.

She went onto say that she was taken to “a van” and was told, “Elisabeth Shue is about to get into the car.”

“I was like, ‘What?’ And I’m like freaking out, and I’m sort of like fangirling [sic]. She comes into the car with just the biggest smile on her face,” said Mouser.

The Actresses Complimented Each Other

During the Instagram Live interview, Mouser noted that she stayed on set while Shue was “filming [a] scene.”

“It was so cool like she grabbed my hands and was like, ‘Come talk to me’ and I was like, ‘Yes ma’am if you say so.’ It was like an absolute legend in my presence, so I was super excited,” explained the 24-year-old.

She then revealed that the Cocktail star complimented Mouser’s character, especially the fact that she “gets to do karate” on the show, which was something Shue “always wanted to do.”

“She was gushing, and I was gushing, and it was really cool,” said Mouser.

The actress disclosed that she later saw Shue again “when they were filming the Christmas party scenes,” which Ali attends a holiday event held at the Encino Oaks Country Club during Season 3, Episode 10.

“We hung out that day, and I got to say my goodbyes to her, but she was so so sweet,” noted the actress. “I got to see her recently. We were all on [The] Netflix Afterparty, so I got to see her again, but yeah, she was so nice it was really cool to get to meet yet another Karate Kid living legend.”

