Sean Kanan Comments on if Mike Barnes Will Be in Cobra Kai Season 4

Audiences were introduced to the antagonistic character Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) in the 1989 martial arts film “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the movie, Sensei John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) tasked the 17-year-old to humiliate Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the 1985 All Valley Tournament. Unfortunately for Silver, his plan did not work, and Daniel wins the tournament.

Even though Mike is one of the most popular characters from the “Karate Kid” franchise, he has not yet made an appearance on the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” save for a brief flashback. This may have led fans to wonder if the martial artist will return in the show’s upcoming fourth season, which is set to be released later this year.

Sean Kanan Commented on if Mike Barnes Will Be in “Cobra Kai” Season 4

In an April interview, uploaded on Ken Cole’s YouTube channel, Kanan commented on if Mike will be in “Cobra Kai” season 4. He asserted that he could not divulge if he will be involved with the show.

“I can neither confirm nor deny. I mean, listen, you know, it’s not that I’m being coy and trying to tease people but you know, I don’t think it’s fair to the show, to the writers and producers, uh, if I comment on whether or not, you know, we’ll be seeing Mike Barnes again,” explained the actor.

He then expressed gratitude for the fans who have been looking forward to Mike being featured in future episodes of “Cobra Kai.”

“I appreciate everybody’s interest. I’m incredibly flattered that a role that I played 30 some years ago still has relevance and is something that people talk about. I wish I could say something but I can’t,” said the 54-year-old.

Kanan went on to say that he is interested in joining the “Cobra Kai” cast and revealed that he is “a fan of the show.”

The Actor Discussed Why He Believes “Cobra Kai” Is Successful In a Separate Interview

During a February interview with a “Karate Kid” fan named John Signorella, Kanan revealed why he believed that “Cobra Kai” has been such a hit. He first complimented the show’s creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. He explained the writers “have a really tremendous sensibility about comedy” and referenced the fact that Hurwitz and Schlossberg wrote the “Harold and Kumar” movies, and Heald penned the script for “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

“I think they bring so much of that to the show and I think that’s why it’s able to appeal cross-generationally to guys my age, who grew up watching it, and young kids, who maybe got invested in ‘Cobra Kai’ first and actually went back and watched the original films secondly,” said the actor.

During the interview, Kanan also discussed how he believes Mike’s life turned out following the events of “The Karate Kid Part III.” He noted that he would be interested in the character joining the military, where he becomes “a good guy.” He then revealed that he could see the martial artist making a career out of being “an anger management coach.”

“One of the fans wrote me something, they were like, ‘wouldn’t be funny if Daniel and Johnny [Lawrence played by William Zabka] get court mandated anger management training and Mike Barnes is the coach,’” revealed Kanan with a laugh.

