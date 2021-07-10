New ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Reveals He Was ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ralph Macchio

In February 2021, it was announced that Dallas Dupree Young is one of the newest “Cobra Kai” cast members. Deadline reported that his character, Kenny, who will be introduced in the show’s upcoming season, is “a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.”

Dallas Dupree Young Spoke About His Cast Mates in a June Interview

During a June 2021 interview, uploaded on the Cobra Kai Kid YouTube channel, Young discussed becoming a “Cobra Kai” cast member. He revealed that he met all of his co-stars, including some of the actors from the original “Karate Kid” films. The 14-year-old stated that he felt anxious before meeting Ralph Macchio, who famously portrays Daniel LaRusso.

“I was nervous to go up to him but I said you know what let me just do it, let’s do it and — because I really want to introduce myself and I said what’s up to him,” said Young.

Despite feeling nervous, the actor shared that the interaction went well and asserted that Macchio “was just a really nice guy.” Young also disclosed that he “was very intimidated to meet” Martin Kove, who plays ruthless sensei John Kreese. The “Cousins for Life” star explained that he was unsure about the actor “because he just looks very scary.” He stated, however, that like Macchio, Kove is “such a nice guy” and “really cool in person.”

The actor then discussed meeting Thomas Ian Griffith while filming “Cobra Kai” season 4. As fans are aware, the 59-year-old actor joined the show’s cast to reprise the role of Terry Silver, who was Daniel LaRusso’s adversary in “The Karate Kid Part III.” Young commented on Griffith’s height, as he stands at 6 foot 5 inches.

“He’s just so tall and he’s so big and I’m like I don’t want to make — have the wrong impression or anything because first impression is big to me,” said the 14-year-old.

During the interview, Young also noted that he had positive experiences with “all of the senseis” on the show, which includes Macchio, Kove, and William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence. He stated that those actors “just helped [him] out” during the show’s production.

“[They] showed me the ropes like what to do whenever I’m on set, especially because this production works really fast and they move quickly with every single shot, so they really showed me the ropes and helped me out — even helped me out with my karate,” said the actor.

Other ‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Have Spoken Positively About the Original ‘Karate Kid’ Cast

Young is not the only “Cobra Kai” cast member who has spoken positively about working alongside the original “Karate Kid” cast. During a June 2018 interview with Crooked Llama, Mary Mouser, who portrays Daniel’s teenage daughter Samantha, talked about having a close relationship with her on-screen father. She stated that Macchio is “amazing to work with” and “such a sweetheart.” The actress went on to say that he and Zabka “really did an amazing job of not making it feel like [the younger cast members] were intruding on anything.”

“They did a great job of making it so welcoming. We didn’t feel like we were encroaching on anything, they were so arms open wide about the whole process and that was very special and very exciting,” said Mouser.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight while filming the show’s third season, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, also spoke about having Zabka and Macchio as co-stars. He explained that the cast of “The Karate Kid” “had such a large role in a lot of people growing up.”

“Getting to work with [Macchio and Zabka] and calling them our friends and you know, get to have dinner with them is really weird in a sense. But it’s awesome, it’s a blessing,” said Maridueña.

