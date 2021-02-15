How Peyton List Trains for Cobra Kai

As fans are aware, the character Tory Nichols, portrayed by Peyton List, was introduced in Cobra Kai Season 2. The Cobra Kai team member quickly becomes Samantha LaRusso’s (Mary Mouser) rival. The karate student has a short fuse and initiates the violent events in- the Season 2 finale. As of Season 3, the teenager is still mastering her martial arts techniques and finding ways to enact revenge on enemies.

In a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, List discussed how she trains for the action-packed show. She noted that she had been receiving karate training in preparation for the production of Cobra Kai Season 4.

“It’s this older guy in a really random part of California, and it’s this one little room and one bag. I just randomly found him — he’s my friend’s uncle. I want to get better. It really is such a fun way to learn self-defense, too, just for life,” explained the actress.

List Revealed She Had Some Kickboxing Experience Prior To Playing Tory

While speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, she also noted that prior to being cast as Tory, she had some mixed martial arts training. She had previously taken kickboxing classes but found them to be difficult.

“Every time I would feel like I was going to vomit. I just could not keep up. That workout was one of the most intense workouts,” noted List.

However, the classes ended up being useful as Tory is a kickboxer on the acclaimed series.

“So that worked out for me, because for the last year I’d been throwing punches and kicks, and everything else in classes, and I would’ve been so lost without that,” stated the actress.

During the interview, the Jessie star also revealed that portraying such an assertive character has enabled her to find inner-strength. She told the publication:

I feel like when I was a kid, I would just sit and take everything from everyone. So it’s been kind of therapeutic for me to just flip it. She’s exactly the opposite of who I am. She really taught me a lot about my own life. I remember coming back and feeling like a new person. And I was like, ‘I want to be able to defend myself and be able to learn self-defense and fighting.’ Even if I never use it, just to be able to know it feels really powerful.

List Previously Talked About Training With Her Co-Star Mary Mouser

This is not the first time that List has talked about training for Cobra Kai. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly alongside her co-star Mary Mouser, the actress described how the cast and crew prepare for the fight scenes.

“I mean, we had all the stunt doubles, all the stunt coordinators, all the actors together. It was a huge rehearsal in terms of the amount of people. We get hours to train. I never feel fully ready until the moment. I’m like, ‘alright you got to go for it and just commit,’” said List.

Mouser shared similar sentiments, noting that the cast does not “always get a ton of time to do [their] rehearsals” for the fights, as the seasons are filmed in a relatively short amount of time.

To see List in action, be sure to watch the second and third seasons of Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

