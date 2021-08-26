Fans Can Vacation at Daniel LaRusso’s Mansion From ‘Cobra Kai’ Soon

During the first season of “Cobra Kai,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an idyllic life. He and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) run the lucrative business, the LaRusso Auto Group. In addition, Daniel, Amanda, their teenage daughter, Sam (Mary Mouser), and their son, Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) share a gorgeous Encino mansion. The impressive house is significant, as the karate instructor once called a rundown Reseda apartment his home.

Fans Will Be Able To Stay at the ‘Cobra Kai’ Home

Some fans may be shocked to find out that the LaRusso house is nowhere near the Valley in real life. According to People magazine, it “is located in Marietta, Georgia” and “was recently sold to an $2.4 million with a pending close.” The publication reported the unidentified individuals who made the purchase “plan to transform the ‘Cobra Kai’ mansion into an Airbnb,” meaning members of the “Karate Kid” fandom have the chance to vacation there and get one step closer to being like the 1984 and 1985 All Valley champion.

TMZ revealed, “the listing agent for the pending deal is Chad Carrodus with Ansley Real Estate.” In April, Carrodus shared some information about the property on Instagram. In the post’s caption, he explained that the house “is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home.”

“The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple’s time living on the Amalfi Coast – a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home,” wrote Carrodus.

The real estate agent also mentioned a few of the property’s striking amenities, such as “unique indoor outdoor living, lush gardens, and stunning architectural details.” He also noted that it is ‘[t[he perfect home to entertain, even for the most discerning of hosts.”

A Brawl Occurred at the House During ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3, Episode 10

The LaRusso home makes an appearance on quite a few “Cobra Kai” episodes. For instance, during season 3, episode 10, Sam invites her father and Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) students to brainstorm ideas at her house. Unfortunately, they are ambushed by John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) loyal Cobra Kai students. During the brawl, Sam and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) get into a violent altercation. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, Mary Mouser briefly mentioned the two characters’ contentious relationship. She revealed some fans believe Tory and Sam’s hatred for each other is similar to Daniel and Johnny’s relationship.

“People started saying that they were like you know, Tory and Sam are Daniel and Johnny because the rivalry is just so deep and so fueled by anger and I don’t know. And I looked at it and I was like, ‘oh not only is that first of all epic and so cool, huge fan, but second of all that’s like a new way of thinking about it,’” stated the 25-year-old.

While Johnny and Daniel are playing nice for the time being, Mouser shared that she is doubtful a truce will be in the cards for Tory and Sam.

“It’s like every time you’re like they could be friends now it’s like or maybe. Maybe instead we’ll just trip each other at the skating rink,” said the actress.

