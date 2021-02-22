Ralph Macchio’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ralph Macchio has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades. Arguably his most iconic role is Daniel LaRusso from The Karate Kid. Throughout the 1980s, Macchio portrayed the character in the first three installments of the martial arts film franchise. Since 2018, he has continued to play the character in the acclaimed series Cobra Kai.

While the show was originally released on YouTube Red, it is currently available to stream on Netflix, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. According to Comicbook, the show has done exceptionally well on the streaming platform. In January, Netflix tweeted that “[i]n its first four weeks, more than 41 million households are projected to wax on for Cobra Kai’s third season. Between all three seasons, 73 million households have checked out the show!”

Given the success of Cobra Kai, fans may expect that the show’s star has been making a decent amount of money. Here’s what you need to know about Ralph Macchio’s net worth:

Macchio Has Made Seven Figures on ‘Cobra Kai’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Macchio “has a net worth of $4 million.” He was paid “$100,000 per episode for the first two seasons” of Cobra Kai. It is unclear, however, how much he made during Cobra Kai Season 3.

The publication reported that Macchio’s co-star William Zabka and he have the same salary. Not only do the actors star on the show, but they also are co-executive producers.

In a recent interview on the Sway podcast, Macchio talked about his on-screen chemistry with Zabka on Cobra Kai.

“Life [had] gone by. [There was] a little more wrinkles, a little less hair, but there was this sort of magic between us that I don’t think we even had back in the day. I think something that had to do with sharing a unique connection of being connected to this entity that we all share from a different perspective is something that doesn’t happen very often,” explained the My Cousin Vinny star.

The Actor Has Appeared on Numerous Shows & Movies

According to Ralph Macchio’s IMDb page, he has over 50 acting credits, which presumably has contributed to his net worth. Besides starring in the Karate Kid franchise, he has also had roles on The Deuce, Ugly Betty, and Eight Is Enough. He also got his big break as Johnny Cade in the 1983 film The Outsiders.

The actor talked about playing the character while speaking to Parade in 2017. He revealed that he was a fan of the book written by S.E. Hinton that the movie is based on.

“I read the book when I was 12 years old in seventh-grade English class. It was the first book that I ever finished cover to cover. S.E. Hinton—like J.K. Rowling of today—started a lot of young kids reading in school. I was immediately connected to it,” explained the actor.

Macchio Has Been a Producer for Other Projects

Macchio has been a producer for various projects, including the 2012 reality show American Gypsies, which followed the lives of a Romani family. The actor spoke about being a producer for the series in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He noted that he did not have much preference for either acting or producing.

“It feels at home for me in front of the camera. But the aspect of storytelling connects the two roles. I greatly enjoy both — I really care about just getting the story out there,” reasoned Macchio.

During the interview, the Long Island native explained that he felt a connection to “Romani culture.” He told the publication:

I am also a little Greek. The Johns family [on the show] is Greek as well, so I find similarities in the passion, bullheadedness, and strong opinions. These values are ingrained in our upbringing. I connect with the family values of the culture. However, I am a little skeptical of the “psychic world” that the Romani culture harbors.

Macchio Noted That He Was Not the Biggest Risk Taker in Terms of His Career

In an August 2020 interview with The Guardian, Macchio acknowledged that he was not overly ambitious, which may have impacted his overall success. He revealed that instead of going after more roles, he was content with spending time in his “home town.”

“If I’d been trying to grab that gold ring every chance, maybe I would have had more [jobs], but I couldn’t get to them because I was watching a baseball game back in my home town. I wasn’t the biggest risk-taker, and I’m sure there were lost opportunities because of that,” disclosed the actor.

Macchio clarified that he does not regret not being as career-oriented as he could have been.

“But also, maybe my caution helped me to stay grounded, so I’m at peace with the choices I made,” explained the actor.

Macchio’s Wife Also Contributes Financially To the Household

Macchio’s wife, Phyllis Fierro, works as a nurse practitioner in New York. According to Herzing University, the “average annual salary for a [New York-based] nurse practitioner” is $122,550.

During a January interview on The View, the actor shared how his wife was handling the coronavirus pandemic as a health care professional.

‘It’s tough, um, a lot of what she does is dealing with the families and, uh, palliative medicine,” noted the 55-year-old. “She’s a nurse practitioner and dealing with, um, that — that end of life scenario or how to manage, um, you know, being apart and going through this. It is — it is hero work and I am so proud of her and — but she’s doing well.”

Macchio provided similar information in a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“In her line of work, which is often dealing with the families of the patients that are — as well as the patients themselves, you know, it’s — that she bridges that gap of helping manage those very difficult decisions, you know. So it is, it’s hero work, you know, it really is,” asserted the father-of-two.

