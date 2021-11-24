Ralph Macchio Hints at Terry Silver’s Upcoming Storyline in Season 4

In the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III,” Vietnam veteran Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) poses a massive threat to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The billionaire decides to help his friend, John Kreese (Martin Kove) by manipulating Daniel. Silver also hires a 17-year-old professional martial artist by the name of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to defeat the New Jersey native at the 1985 All Valley Tournament, as a way for Kreese to get more students at the Cobra Kai dojo. Fortunately for Daniel, the teenager ends up winning the All Valley for the second time in a row.

Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising the role in the fourth season of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” which will be released on December 31, 2021. In the show’s season 3, the unhinged character appeared in a series of flashbacks that showed him interacting with Kreese while serving in Vietnam. The flashbacks allowed fans of “The Karate Kid Part III” to get a better understanding as to why Silver has such an intense loyalty toward his friend.

Ralph Macchio Spoke About Terry Silver in November 2021

During a November 2021 interview with Empire, Ralph Macchio, shared some information regarding Silver’s upcoming storyline. He acknowledged that “The Karate Kid Part III” is often viewed as the least compelling movie from the martial arts film franchise. He suggested that the show’s creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have fleshed out Silver in a way that will be interesting. He told the publication:

There’s another angle to Terry Silver, and when you call upon those stories and dive into the grey areas, it expands the universe and the story. It’s this chance to take something that didn’t work, and try to make fruit out of it. Can it bear fruit? It has. Season four is next level.

Jon Hurwitz Discussed Terry Silver’s Role in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During a July 2021 interview on the “Shea Anything Podcast,” Jon Hurwitz hinted at what fans can expect from Terry Silver during the upcoming season of “Cobra Kai.”

“He’s a huge part of season 4. You know, we dig deep on him. There’s a reason why we introduced the character in the Vietnam flashbacks in season 3 and, you know, as the series goes forward you know, you’ll get to know more about that character and what makes him tick, so there’s some fun surprises ahead. And some of the Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see,” said Hurwitz.

Hurwitz also shared that he was a fan of “The Karate Kid Part III” when he was a child, which made working with Griffith even more enjoyable.

“It’s funny to us when you’re like what are we going to have Terry Silver wear? You know, those kinds of questions are coming to you. And you know, you have to make quick decisions on your feet about, you know, the childhood version of you would never imagine is possible,” said the executive producer.

The “Cobra Kai” creator also shared that the show is for long-time fans of the franchise and viewers, who are not familiar with the “Karate Kid” films.

“We try to make a show that works for all audiences. If you’re an old school fan of ‘The Karate Kid’ you’re gonna get some additional layers and some extra Easter eggs that bring enjoyment to it,” shared Hurwitz.

