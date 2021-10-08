Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Throwback Photo of Ralph Macchio

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shared a throwback picture of “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Revealed That Her Son Has a Friend Who Is a ‘Karate Kid’ Fan

The Instagram post, uploaded on September 24, 2021, showed the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star posing with Macchio when she was a child. In the picture, the “My Cousin Vinny” star stood behind her and placed his hands on her shoulders while looking toward the camera. Gellar also focused her gaze on the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, Gellar shared that her 9-year-old son, Rocky James Prinze — who she shares with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — has a friend who enjoys the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid.” As fans of the martial arts film franchise and its spin-off series “Cobra Kai” are aware, Macchio plays karate enthusiast Daniel LaRusso.

“#flashbackfriday When you find out that your sons best friend is super into #karatekid and you show him this picture. Not expected… the blank stare you got in return. ‘Who is that with Daniel LaRusso?!?’ Or the response from the other mom … I’ve never seen that movie.. it came out after I was Born. Happy Friday to me!!” wrote the 44-year-old.

Some celebrities flocked to the post’s comments section.

”Omg AMAZING,” wrote television personality Amanda Kloots.

“I am so happy with the whole shpiel and photo,” shared Selma Blair.

“I’m impressed, though, SMG!” added Jennifer Garner in reference to Gellar’s caption.

Ralph Macchio Discussed His Fans in August 2021