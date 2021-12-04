Everything We Know About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 So Far

With less than one month to go before season 4 of Netflix’s hit series “Cobra Kai” is launched, fans are absolutely hyped about the new ten-episode season, set to be released on New Year’s Eve.

Although Netflix and “Cobra Kai” co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have been fairly tight-lipped about what will be included in the upcoming season, there is quite a bit we do know. Some fans understandably like to go into new seasons blind, but for those who want a little taste of what to come, here is absolutely everything you need to know about “Cobra Kai” season 4 thus far.

Which Cast Members Are Returning

Lucky for fans, Netflix has revealed that all main cast members from previous seasons will be returning, as well as some others. Peyton List, who plays the combative Tory Nichols – and Vanessa Rubio, who plays Miguel’s loving mother Carmen Diaz, have both been promoted to series regulars, per Deadline Hollywood, bringing the total number of main cast to 11.

In addition, season 4 will see the addition of “Cousins for Life” star Dallas Dupree Young play a new character named Kenny. According to Deadline, Kenny is a bullied new kid in school who, like other nerds before him, will turn to karate to defend himself. Newcomer Oona O’Brien will also play Devon, who is “relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.”

Season 4 will also see the addition of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, the “Karate Kid Part III” antagonist, likely to reunite with John Kreese (Martin Kove) to aid him in his reconstruction of Cobra Kai. Netflix also confirmed that Elisabeth Shue will also continue to appear as Ali Mills – Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) old love interest – and Randee Heller is set to return as Daniel’s mother Lucille.

In terms of the plot, it became clear at the end of season 3 that season 4, or at least part of it, will focus on the legendary All Valley Karate Tournament, and the buildup to it. Season 3 left off with Johnny and Daniel uniting their dojos against Kreese and Silver’s Cobra Kai, with a showdown between their students at the Tournament inevitable. Cobra Kai’s stars are Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory, whereas the major players in Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang are Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), Johnny’s star student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), the now-reformed Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

Right now, there are many theories as to who will win the Tournament, with ScreenRant even suggesting that the clash of the dojos won’t even be the climax of the season at all; instead, it will only be part of the buildup toward it. Both Hurwitz and Schlossberg also teased that the fighting in season 4 will be the most intense yet. Back in July, Schlossberg tweeted:

I’ve been watching and rewatching the All Valley tournament in Season 4. There are so many times when I get revved up and almost lose it. It’s like every Rocky fight rolled into one and built up with so much hype and anticipation, leading to an explosion of nonstop action.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg also revealed quite a bit about what to expect in their recent Twitter Q&A. We know, for instance, that season 4 will not be the end; a fifth season has already completed filming, and Schlossberg hopes that there will be at least six seasons. Season 4’s episodes will also be longer than anything we’ve seen before, and Hurwitz even said that we might get to see more of Anthony LaRusso, Daniel’s hitherto little-seen son.

With under four weeks to go, be sure to catch all of “Cobra Kai” season 4 when it is released on Netflix on Friday, December 31.