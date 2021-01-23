Tanner Buchanan Teases Robby Keene’s Storyline For Cobra Kai Season 4

On Friday, January 22, Tanner Buchanan, who portrays Robby Keene on Cobra Kai, spoke to Backstage during an Instagram Live interview. During the 22 minute interview, the actor discussed his character with Backstage’s managing editor, Benjamin Lindsay. In particular, Buchanan provided some information about Robby’s upcoming storyline for Cobra Kai Season 4.

As fans are aware, in the show’s third season, which premiered on January 1, the teenager was sent to a juvenile detention center after injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). During his time at the detention center, he feels betrayed by his father, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and his former karate instructor Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). To make matters worse, upon his release, he finds out his ex-girlfriend Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) has gotten back together with Miguel. He eventually finds comfort in villain John Kreese (Martin Kove) and joins the Cobra Kai dojo.

The Actor Noted He Is “Excited” For The Upcoming Season

While Buchanan was careful about not revealing spoilers during his Backstage interview, he did note that he was looking forward to portraying Robby in the new season.

“I am excited about Season 4 because there‘s this whole new — trying to figure out without giving anything away — but there’s a whole new realm of kind of storyline for me to play with,” explained the 22-year-old.

He went on to say that he has been delving into the new scripts while getting input from the show’s co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

“Basically, I’ve spent the past few weeks actually doing all this character work, and I’ve got to talk to the creators of where I, you know, where they’re going, what we’re going to do, and it’s — I’m actually very excited about it because there’s a whole new bunch of stuff that I’m going to get to do this season, specifically with character so I’m very excited about it,” said Buchanan.

The actor also stated that he keeps “a journal” to have an “understanding of where the season is” and to keep track of his character’s emotional state, as well as his “relationships with people.”

He did note, however, that gauging Robby’s emotional response to specific circumstances can be difficult because the actors on Cobra Kai are not given “all [the] scripts at once.”

“You start writing, and you just write and write and write, and it’s just basically feelings and that way you are locked into it, and you truly understand how you would react in certain situations,” explained Buchanan. “And I kind of do it in a broad sense just because like I said, you know, we’ll kind of get like [script] one and two, and I’ll think that I have a good idea how I’m going to react to something, and then we’ll get [script] three and four, and it’s the complete opposite.”

Buchanan Discussed the Future of His Career

Later in the Backstage interview, the Ohio-native talked about the future of his career and revealed that he hopes he has a similar trajectory to the late actor Heath Ledger, stating,

“I’m really hoping to get into that dark, gritty area kind of in the way that you know how Heath Ledger would jump back and forth from like a really feel-good movie but then he would jump off and do something like The Joker where it’s like such a dark character.”

To see more Buchanan be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: William Zabka Dishes on Cobra Kai Fans