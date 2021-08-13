Thomas Ian Griffith Reveals What He Really Thought About ‘Cobra Kai’

Fans of “Cobra Kai” can expect to see Thomas Ian Griffith play Terry Silver, the villain of “The Karate Kid Part III,” in the show’s upcoming fourth season. During a July appearance on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, the actor discussed his relationship with “Cobra Kai” prior to joining the cast. He revealed that he “was a fan before [he] ever thought [he] was coming on” and was a viewer when it first debuted on YouTube Red. However, the actor was convinced that his character would not be reintroduced on the show.

“I was like, ‘oh there’s no place for Terry Silver because I wasn’t like’ — no honest to God I wasn’t because I didn’t think he fit into that world but you know, I just enjoyed it,” said the 59-year-old.

Griffith then shared what he liked in particular about the acclaimed series.

“I thought it was so smart and funny and heartfelt and you know, I just loved [William Zabka‘s] character [Johnny Lawrence] and I thought Ralph [Macchio] was great and the kids how they, you know, brought in the next generation,” said the father-of-two. “I was just like — I said this is such a fun show and again when you hear oh they’re doing a TV show of the ‘Karate Kid’ movies, it’s like yeah right let’s check this out. And I was so happy and proud to watch it.”

Thomas Ian Griffith Revealed His Sons Are Fans of the Show

During the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” interview, Griffith also noted that his two sons, Eamon and Conner, who he shares with his wife, Mary Page Keller, are “Cobra Kai” fans. Griffith shared that they encouraged him to reprise his role.

“Let me tell you, when they first offered this and you know, the things I was going through about my commitments and stuff and both my boys were like dad you are doing this, you know, they love the show. It’s like I don’t care what else you got going on, you’re doing this,” said Griffith.

He then noted that his sons have been curious regarding the show’s fourth season, which will be released this December.

“They are just chomping at the bit because I didn’t tell them much about season 4, so they’re in the dark and it’s killing them,” stated the actor.

He went on to say that his children are not typically interested in aspects of the entertainment business, despite the fact that he and his wife are actors, as well as screenwriters.

“All the things we’ve done in our lives, they’re oblivious, they’re the most anti-Hollywood kids you could imagine. Even though growing up in Los Angeles but this one they’re into, you know,” said the “Rock Hudson” actor.

Ralph Macchio’s Children Are ‘Cobra Kai’ Fans

Ralph Macchio’s adult children are also members of the “Cobra Kai” fandom. While being interviewed on “The View in January 2021,” the actor shared that his son, Daniel, and his daughter, Julia, have been “championing” the show. He noted that “every season it launched was like Christmas morning for them.”

“All their friends, they’re all getting together. They’re binge watching it as a group. And it’s just — It’s really quite wonderful. They’re friends with some of the young cast members, our next generation cast. It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” said the “Crossroads” star.

READ NEXT: Why Courtney Henggeler Is ‘Grateful’ To Play Ralph Macchio’s Wife