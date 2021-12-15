Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Terry Silver & John Kreese’s Relationship

In the “Karate Kid” film franchise, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has numerous nemeses. One of his most deranged karate enemies is Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). In “The Karate Kid Part III,” the billionaire businessman teams up with his friend John Kreese (Martin Kove) to make Daniel’s life miserable. Silver manipulates the teenager and hires a professional martial artist to defeat him at the 1985 All Valley. Fortunately for Daniel, the plan ends up being unsuccessful.

In “Cobra Kai” season 3, fans got a better understanding of Silver and Kreese’s relationship in a series of Vietnam flashbacks.

Thomas Ian Griffith Discussed Terry Silver in a December 2021 Interview

In May 2021, Netflix confirmed Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his iconic role on “Cobra Kai.” The show’s season 4 trailer, released on December 9, showed that Silver is more than willing to ensure Kreese’s Cobra Kai dojo comes out on top at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021, Griffith shared some information about how Kreese and Silver will interact during “Cobra Kai” season 4, which will be released on Netflix on December 31, 2021. The actor reference the season 3 flashbacks, which revealed Silver feels indebted to Kreese after he saved his life while serving in Vietnam.

“Well, the beauty is in season 3 I thought they did such a great job setting up the backstory with the whole Vietnam thing. Then they brought that into season 4. All the questions I had about what that relationship would be about got answered. I think it’s going to be a really nice surprise for the audience, and fulfilling for them as well,” said the 59-year-old.

Griffith also shared that “Terry’s been living a very full life” since audiences last saw him in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

“[H]e brings that to this ‘Cobra Kai’ world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good. I think he’s going to cause a little trouble,” stated the actor.

The Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Discussed Season 4

One of the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, briefly discussed Terry Silver during a July 2021 interview on the Shea Anything podcast. The executive producer asserted that the character is “a huge part of season 4.”

“We dig deep on him. There’s a reason why we introduce the character in the Vietnam flashbacks in season 3 and as the series goes forward, you’ll get to know more about and you know, what makes him tick,” said the writer.

Hurwitz, along with his fellow “Cobra Kai” creators, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, spoke about season 4 during an AwardsWatch appearance in August 2021. Heald referenced that Daniel and Johnny formed an alliance at the end of season 3. The fourth season will focus on the former rivals working together to co-teach their karate students.

“The most important thing about season 4 is that we’ve been writing leading up to season 4 for this entire time. We always knew that moment that these two iconic characters could lay down their swords and look at each other with newfound respect and you know, not just a common enemy, but the right time in the right place,” explained the “Cobra Kai” co-creator.

