Codi on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs William Mock, Dayu Yang and Chris Oslebo went to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in their educational robot, Codi by Pillar.

Codi is an educational robot and the flagship product for Pillar Learning. The company aims to meet the developmental needs of all children. The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec.

According to the episode description, the “three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot.”

Here’s what you should know about Codi by Pillar:

1. The Robot Was Created by Pillar Learning

The Codi Robot is the flagship product of Pillar Learning, which was founded in December 2017, according to the company website.

Pillar Learning is headed up by Dayu Yang, who is the CEO and Head of Software for the company, William Mock, who works as the head of content and education, and Chris Oslebo, who works as the head of product development.

The three co-founders have different backgrounds. Yang formerly worked on mobile apps, Mock is a former kindergarten teacher and academic consultant, and Oslebo is a former product manager at a toy company. Each of the men holds degrees from Stanford.

2. Yang Was Inspired by Shows of His Childhood

According to the company website, Yang was inspired to create Codi based on the shows of his childhood.

“I grew up with classic PBS kids shows including Mr. Rogers, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street,” the website reads. “Five-year-old me loved them because they were fun, entertaining AND (I had no idea at the time) they were good for me!”

He wrote that he started Pillar Learning because he wanted to “leverage new technology to best support our future generations.”

3. Codi Can Teach Children to Complete Chores

According to CNet, Codi can fit in your arms and teach your children how to do chores or other educational content. The robot also contains lullabies to sing to children at bedtime.

The article states that Codi has songs that can help teach children to brush their teeth and clean up by making chores more fun for young children.

The robot features a volume dial as well as buttons, and it can listen to voice commands and hold messages for children when their parents are away.

4. Codi Has Been Approved by Parents

According to the website, Codi was “designed with children’s usage and learning in mind and approved by parents.” The site says they tested more than 20 concepts before landing on Codi.

“All of the materials and electronic components are carefully selected to not only bring great functionality, but also is durable, easy to clean, and comfortable for your child to play with,” the site reads.

It is also emphasized that the robot will be tested and held to strict product standards to “ensure that it will be completely safe and secure.”

It is recommended for children one year old and older.

5. The Robot Is Available For Purchase Online

Codi the Storytelling Robot is currently available for purchase on the company’s website and is discounted to $100 at the time of writing. For a limited time, purchasers get a free blue snowsuit outfit with purchase.

Each outfit can be bought for $10, or they can be purchased in a multipack for a discount. Current outfits available are the monkey outfit, dino outfit, unicorn outfit, and the occupations outfits that come with four premium stories.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs get a deal from one of the Sharks.

