Costco & BJ’s Wholesale on Veterans Day 2021 Hours & Military Discounts

If you’re wanting to visit Costco or BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Day 2021, then we have good news for you. Both stores are open today on November 11, 2021. Read on for more details.

Costco Is Open Today & Has an Offer for New Members Only

Costco is open for its normal business hours on Veterans Day today, November 11, 2021. Hours can vary based on location. You can find Costco’s regular hours of operation here. By inputting your ZIP code or city and state in the store locator, you can also find your local store’s holiday hours near you.

The only holidays that Costco’s Warehouses are closed are on New Year’s, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. So both the Business Centers and the Warehouses are open on Veterans Day, even though they’re closed on Memorial Day.

Costco offers a special one-time-only benefit for new members who are in the military.

Their website noted: “We do provide an exclusive military offer to join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card! To qualify for this new membership offer, visit here, scroll down, and click the link for ‘Military Membership Promotion’ near the bottom of the page. ”

Costco does not offer free or discounted memberships for military personnel, however. This is a one-time $20 gift card. To qualify, you must agree to auto-renew your Costco membership on a Visa card when you’re signing up. You’re eligible if you are active-duty military, a veteran, or a retired military member, or their spouse or dependent.

Costco’s website noted: “Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. Previous Costco members may qualify as a new member only if they have not paid membership fees for the past 30 months.”

Costco does not offer free or discounted memberships for anyone.

BJ’s Wholesale Is Open Normal Hours & Has Military Discounts All Year

BJ’s Wholesale is open for normal business hours on Veterans Day. Since hours can vary by location, use the Club Locator to see the hours near you. Typically, BJ’s Wholesale is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

BJ’s offers a military membership for active duty and veterans all year round. Active duty and retired veterans can get reduced-price memberships to BJ’s Wholesale. To qualify, you’ll need a military ID, a “veteran” designation on a state ID, or another proof of military service.

All military personnel qualify for over 25% off their membership and a $10 coupon in-club or at BJs.com/military. The membership discounts include two types: the BJ’s Perks Rewards ($80 for a regular $110 one-year membership with Easy Renewal, plus 2% cash back on most purchases) or the BJ’s Inner Circle, which is $40 for a regular $55 one-year membership with Easy Renewal.

The membership boasts that BJ’s Warehouse offers 25% off the prices you would regularly see in a grocery store, along with same-day delivery in as quickly as two hours. A membership also brings along gas price savings (plus more with the Gas Savings Program) and the ability to shop online and pick up in two hours or less in the club.

Note that specials are subject to change at any time.

