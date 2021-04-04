Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Easter Sunday 2021?

Happy Easter 2021! If you’re wanting to go grocery shopping today or if you need to pick up some medicine, you might be wondering if CVS or Walgreens is going to be open today on the holiday. We have good news for you: both stores are expected to be open for Easter Sunday. However, there could be some variation in hours of operation from store to store, so you might want to contact your local store before heading over.

All Walgreens Stores Will Be Open for Easter

A representative of Walgreens confirmed with Heavy that all Walgreens locations are expected to be open for Easter. They said, “All of their stores will be open normal business hours.”

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Easter 2021.

If you’re stopping by, Walgreens has a number of Easter specials and Easter-themed items available, including candy, Easter basket essentials, and gifts. You can visit Walgreens’ website here for a complete list.

Here are some of the items on special that Walgreens’ representative shared with Heavy:

Candy items on special include Starburst Easter Jellybeans (2 for $5), Reese’s Easter White Peanut Butter Egg (4 for $3), and Cadbury Mini Eggs (2 for $3.50.)

Easter basket essentials include the following specials:

Golden Shimmer Egg Decorating Kit – 2.99



Megatoys Easter Basket – $15.99

Disney Mickey Plastic Easter Bucket – $5.99 (Buy One, Get One 50% off)

Gifts and pre-made baskets for sale include:

Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers – $5.99

Melissa & Doug Rainbow Mini Scratch Art – $7.99

Lego Classic Bricks – $9.99

Megatoys Batman Easter Basket – $24.99

Megatoys Transformers Easter Basket – $24.99

To learn about how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens, visit Heavy’s story here.

CVS Stores Are Typically Open on Easter

CVS stores are typically open on Easter Sunday, but the hours can vary from store to store. So you might want to check with your local store before heading over. CVS’ weekly ad notes: “Most stores open Easter Day. Pharmacy hours may vary.” So, in other words, there might be some stores that choose to be closed, but the majority will be open.

To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

If you don’t want to shop in the store, there are delivery options available too in many regions.

CVS will have a number of specials starting on Easter Sunday and lasting throughout the week. They include (in participating locations for card holders) buy-one-get-one-free options on certain vitamins, $10 ExtraBucks Rewards when spending $40 on specific products, Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on specific Ghiradelli and Lindt products, Buy 2 get the 3rd Free on certain soda products, discounts on wine and beer, discounts on certain coffee brands,

CVS customers are still encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines. For more information about how CVS Health is responding to the pandemic, you can visit CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

To learn about how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS, visit Heavy’s story here.

