Are Dairy Queen & Dunkin’ Donuts Open on Christmas 2021?

Merry Christmas! If you’re wanting a treat on Christmas Day that you didn’t cook, then you may be wondering if Dairy Queen or Dunkin’ Donuts will be open today. The answer is that it depends on the store. Read on for more details.

Most Dairy Queen Locations Will Be Closed on Christmas Day, But Some Might Be Open

While a few Dairy Queen locations might be open for Christmas Day, most are closed.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy regarding the holidays at Dairy Queen in general: “Because DQ stores are independently owned and operated, store hours and any special offers may vary by location.”

So you’ll need to contact your local Dairy Queen to find out if it’s open today and what the hours are. Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here. Or check to see if your nearest Dairy Queen has a Facebook page.

Heavy checked with a number of Dairy Queen locations and could not find one that said it would be open on Christmas Day.

For example, a Dairy Queen in Austin, Minnesota, is closed all season until February. One in Mineola, Texas, closed at 6 p.m. on December 24 and is closed until December 27.

A location in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, closed at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed until the 27th also.

A location in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, closed on 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will reopen on December 26.

A location in Ogallala, Nebraska, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so employees could spend time with family.

When you return to Dairy Queen, you can enjoy one of their many specials. Their special features include a frozen hot chocolate, a candy cane chill Blizzard treat with peppermint candy cane pieces and choco chunks, and a snowman-themed cake at participating locations. All your favorite menu items are also still available.

Dunkin’ Donuts Locations Might Be Open on Christmas

Many Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open on Christmas Day 2021, but not all. While Dunkin’ Donuts didn’t respond to an inquiry from Heavy about Christmas Day, a representative has previously told Heavy that hours can vary by location, and it’s best to confirm with your local Dunkin’ Donuts to determine if it’s open today and what it’s hours are.

Find Dunkin’ locations nearest you, along with their daily hours, by clicking here. You can also check the store’s mobile app for details.

ABC 7 reported that most locations will be open today.

Heavy searched a number of Dunkin’ locations and found that many had said they would be open on Christmas Day. For example, a location in Winter Haven, Florida, reported that it would be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Day.

Dunkin’ has a lot of specials right now, including a Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte that’s back for a limited time. There’s also a holiday blend coffee, an original hot chocolate, and seasonal donuts that are perfect for the winter season. Note that all these options are available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

