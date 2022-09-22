DWTS Cast Members React to Major Cheating Scandal

Two “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are speaking out about a headline-making cheating scandal involving a major star.

On September 19, 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video in which she claimed that she had a year-long affair with singer Adam Levine. The Maroon 4 frontman who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, per Brides. Stroh claimed that after she stopped talking to Levine, he came back into her life months later with a bizarre Instagram DM asking her if she would be okay with naming his next child “Sumner.”

In September 2022, Levine and his wife confirmed they are expecting their third child. The two are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5, according to People.

Stroh later posted an updated video to apologize to Prinsloo, saying, “I’m not the one who’s getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children.”

Stroh told Page Six that she had a “physical” relationship with Levine in 2021 just as she graduated from college. “I haven’t spoken to him in months,” she added.

In a statement on his Instagram story, Levine denied having a physical affair with the young influencer — or ever meeting her in person — but admitted he exchanged flirty messages with her.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote, per E! News. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he revealed. ‘In certain instances it became inappropriate.”

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine Responded to the Affair Story, But a DWTS Alum Slammed His Statement

Prinsloo has not yet issued a statement on her husband’s indiscretions, but other women are coming to her defense. In a Twitter post, former DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause blasted Levine.

“When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the ‘we will get through it together’ part from a man. Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough,” the “Selling Sunset” star wrote.

Some of Stause’s followers agreed with her.

“Exactly!!!! Like who the hell is ‘we?’ ‘We’ didn’t cheat, he did like damn,” one fan replied.

“Not to mention the fact with HIS statement, he has silenced her. She can’t say how she truly feels without going against him. #Disgusting,” another agreed.

Nick Viall Also Blasted Adam Levine

In a separate Tik Tok post, DWTS season 24 alum Nick Viall also reacted to the scandal. While Viall did condemn Stroh’s character for posting about her affair “all over the Internet,” he ultimately placed the blame on Levine.

“Alright, some quick thoughts,” Viall said. “One, and the most important one, is that the only victim here is Behati, Adam’s wife. She doesn’t deserve this.”

“Two, is that the only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship,” he added. “If there was an affair here, it was because Adam chose to have an affair, not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t going to be her, it would’ve been someone else.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion