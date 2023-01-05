Season 30 Star Reveals She Is Still Dealing With a DWTS Injury

A season 30 competitor on “Dancing With the Stars” is still dealing with an injury that she suffered on the show.

On the December 20, 2022, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Amanda Kloots opened up to host Amanda Hirsch about her time on DWTS — and the aftermath. Kloots, who joined the show with some dance experience under her belt, made it to the finale with her pro partner Alan Bersten. The two finished the competition in fourth place.

“It was the best,” Kloots said of her time on the show. “I wish I could do it every year,” she continued, before explaining that she is still suffering from an injury that she suffered while rehearsing for the live shows.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kloots Still Has a Thumb Injury More Than a Year Later

Kloots said that doing “Dancing With the Stars” was “so healing” and “so wonderful.” She joined the cast about a year after losing her husband, Nick Cordero. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cordero died in July 2020 following a battle with coronavirus. He was just 41-years-old.

When Hirsch asked Kloots if doing the show was hard physically, Kloots responded, “Oh, my God. Yes.”

“My body, by the end, I had — still have — an injury in my thumb. I could barely move my legs. I had, like, a rib out on my right side. My feet were completely torn up because each week, you have to wear a different pair of shoes to match that dance style. And what happens when you wear a new pair of shoes — you get blisters, right? And you build up those blisters over time when you keep wearing the shoe. But, there’s changing shoes every week. Like, my feet looked so disgusting,” she explained.

She went on to say that she would share photos of her ballroom wounds to show fans that the competition was very challenging on her body, even though she’s a dancer.

Kloots Thinks Iman Shumpert Deserved to Win

Kloots worked very hard to make it to the finale, which was her one goal throughout the season. And while she would have loved to have taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, she does think that NBA star Iman Shumpert deserved the win.

“You know, my competitive nature… only my goal? Was to get to the finale because I knew that once you’re in the finale, you’re doing all the dances that you were set out to do,” she said on the NSBNF podcast.

“After the finale, no one’s still rehearsing. No one’s still performing. And that was my biggest fear. That if I got out like, you know, episode six, that that next Monday, I’d be watching the show and I’d be like, ‘I should still be there,'” she added, starting to fake cry.

“So, I just wanted to make it to the finale. And I was so happy that I did,” she continued.

“Truly, Iman? Yes. I mean, he killed it and definitely deserved that Mirrorball. I had no bitter feelings,” she said.

