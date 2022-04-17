‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner & Fiancé Break Up After 2 Years

“Dancing With the Stars” winner and “Glee” alum Amber Riley and her fiancé Desean Black have called it quits.

Riley, 36, won “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Derek Hough back in 2013 during season 17 of the show.

According to Page Six, sources confirmed that the couple broke up.

Previously, in March 2022, Riley appeared on an episode of “Nice & Neat The Podcast,” and during the time, she called herself “single” and did not wear her engagement ring.

“I am a single black female. I am,” Riley said at the time. “I’m a single black female, but I’m not a crazy one like in the movie.”

She referred to the Lifetime TV movie titled “Single Black Female,” which was inspired by the 1992 film “Single White Female.”

Riley Wishes Her Former Fiancé ‘The Best’

During the episode, Riley said she wishes her now former fiancé nothing bad.

“I wish him the best,” she said. “I don’t have anything horrible or bad to say.”

After announcing the breakup during the podcast, Riley shared a photo of her all dressed up on Instagram, writing, “Wearing less. Going out more.” in the caption.

In 2019, Riley announced her engagement to Desean Black.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love,” Riley wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, per People. “I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am proud to say I am the future Mrs. Black.”

Riley Reunited With Hough

Riley reunited with her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Derek Hough during the ABC special titled “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” which he put on with his sister, Julianne.

During the special, Riley performed “El Tango de Roxanne” from the musical “Moulin Rouge” with Derek and his long-time girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

Fans took to the comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts about the performance.

“Amber looked stunning,” one person wrote. “And love the dress. The dance was so incredible. Loved it so much. Also love Julianne and Derek.”

Other fans wanted to see more of Riley during the special.

“She clearly deserves more light on this project,” one person wrote. “My opinion but why is she dressed like the curtains while filming dancers when this woman is beautiful and stunning. Don’t put her on the side please. Enough of the glee century. According to me they could have recorded more of her singing and putting parts of the dance next to her with good editing.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Making a Historic Move

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service. Fans and followers of the account replied with their reactions to the news, with some saying that it is a good move for the network.

Variety has confirmed that the show will no longer air on ABC. The show will be replaced by more Monday Night Football.

According to the outlet, the show could be one of many that makes the move in the future.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Throwback Video to Wedding Day