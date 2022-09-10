DWTS Alum’s Son Files Court Docs After His Mom’s Sudden Death

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum died and didn’t have a will in place, leaving her eldest son to deal with some legal matters.

Actress Anne Heche died on August 12, 2022, a week after she was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for Heche’s family told People magazine. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” the statement continued.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13. After her death, her family realized that she did not have a will. Heche’s eldest son is now seeking control of his mom’s estate, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Laffoon Has Filed Court Documents

Laffoon has filed official court documents in an effort to become the administrator of his mom’s estate and the “guardian ad litem” over his younger brother, Atlas Tupper.

“The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper.

Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor.

Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the

minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive

bond on behalf of the minor,” the court documents read.

Laffoon’s attorney clarified that his client is “in the process of having a third party appointed ‘guardian ad litem’ for his younger brother, Atlas (13), to represent Atlas’ interests in the probate proceedings. Despite reports to the contrary, Homer is not asking the court to appoint him as the ‘guardian,’ sole guardian or guardian ad litem for Atlas,” in a statement to Page Six.

The total of Heche’s assets and general net worth aren’t known which means that forensic accounting will be required.

“Forensic accounting services generally involve the application of specialized knowledge and investigative skills possessed by CPAs to collect, analyze, and evaluate evidential matter,” according to the American Institute of CPAs.

It is unclear how long this process will take, but a court date has been scheduled for October 11, 2022.

Laffoon Released a Statement Following His Mother’s Tragic Death

Heche’s sons were faced with the unthinkable when they learned that their mom had been in an accident and was hospitalized. In fact, Laffoon was said to be “advocating” for his mom’s car before she died, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” the statement read, in part, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.

After the funeral services took place, Laffoon shared the reason that he chose to bury Heche at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” he said in a statement obtained by Page Six.

