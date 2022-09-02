‘Bachelorette’ Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 [Report]

A new season of “Dancing With the Stars” usually means a new cast member from ABC’s “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” joining the ballroom dance competition, and season 31 will be no different.

According to insider Kristyn Burtt, who posts reliable spoilers during the “Dancing With the Stars” preseason, Gabby Windey, who is one of two “Bachelorette” stars on the current season of the show, will be joining the ballroom dance competition.

According to her ABC biography, Windey is “beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences.”

She first appeared on “The Bachelor” during season 26 of the show, vying for the heart of “The Bachelor” Clayton Echard. Then, she was announced as one of two leads for season 19 of “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia.

Who Will Windey Be Partnered With?

Though the official list of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 professional dancers has yet to be released, Burtt has posted what she knows about the roster. For male professional dancers, there are seven options.

Here are the professional dancers that could be partnered with Windey:

Val Chmerkovskiy

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Louis Van Amstel

Brandon Armstrong

Pasha Pashkov

While that seems like a lot of options, it can be narrowed down somewhat. First, it’s unlikely the star will be partnered with a male dancer who is shorter than she is, and since she is 5’9″, that rules out Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Louis Van Amstel.

When it comes to the remaining contestants, it appears that Savchenko can also be ruled out. He flew across the country to meet his partner, meaning that he’s not partnered with someone who is based in Los Angeles.

Both Bersten and Chigvintsev have been partnered with people from “Bachelor” Nation in the past few years with both scoring a Mirrorball trophy on those seasons.

It’s possible Chmerkovskiy will be partnered with Windey, though he was previously rumored to be partnered with a different contestant for the upcoming season.

The entire cast and each partnership will be officially announced on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2022.

Who Else Is On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

Here are the celebrities viewers will see on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, according to Burtt.

Charli D’Amelio (partner TBD)

Heidi D’Amelio (partner TBD)

Wayne Brady (partnered with Witney Carson)

Daniel Durant (partnered with Britt Stewart)

Joseph Baena (partnered with Daniella Karagach)

Jordin Sparks (partnered with Brandon Armstrong)

Here are the pros you can expect to see on season 31 of the show, according to Burtt:

Women:

Men:

The troupe will also be making a return in season 31 and will include Ezra Sosa, Alexis Warr, Kateryna Klishyna, and Sasha Farber.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31