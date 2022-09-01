SEE IT: DWTS Champ’s Latest Video Has Fans in Tears

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared an emotional video of her 1-year-old daughter and received a great deal of love and support on social media.

On August 23, 2022, Bindi Irwin posted a video of her daughter Grace pointing out a picture of Terri and Steve Irwin with a koala at the Australia Zoo. Steve died on September 4, 2006, after being attacked by a stingray. From that point forward, Bindi and her brother Robert have been dedicated to keeping their father’s memory alive.

Both Bindi and Robert are heavily involved in animal conservation, and both have followed in their father’s footsteps when it comes to his love and appreciation of all living creatures.

Now that Bindi is a mom, she has passed those traits down to her daughter. And although Grace is only 1, it seems that she has already developed a strong bond with several animals at the zoo. As Bindi teaches her daughter about different animals, she is also very mindful of her dad, and often talks about him with Grace.

The video that Bindi shared on her Instagram feed is a testament to all of the above.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grace Calls Her Late Granddad ‘Grandpa Crocodile’

During a recent trip to the zoo, Grace found a picture of her grandparents and spent some time taking a closer look. Bindi captured the sweet moment which she admits made her emotional.

“Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful,” Bindi captioned the video.

Grace can be seen interacting with the photo and can easily identify everyone in it, even her grandfather whom she’s never even met. When Bindi asks her daughter to point out Grandpa Crocodile, the little one did so, knowing exactly who he is. She did the same for “Bunny” and for the koala in the picture.

Bindi Received Dozens of Positive Comments, Including Love From Ballroom Pro Farber

It didn’t take long for Bindi’s post to fill up with comments from people around the globe, many saying that the video she shared also had them in tears.

“Gets us every time,” someone from the Australia Zoo’s social media team wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I’m telling you Bindi, Grace 100% knows exactly who he is. I have no doubt in my heart he spent time with her in heaven before God sent her to your womb,” a fan added.

“Why did I just cry my eyes out!!! So beautiful…. I just love her. We all still hold Steve close in our hearts too, lil mate,” someone else commented.

“Excuse me while I go cry now,” a fourth Instagram user echoed.

“This brings tears to my eyes! Beautiful,” another comment read.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Farber stopped by to watch the video as well, leaving two red hearts in the comments.

