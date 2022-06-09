DWTS Champion Bindi Irwin Shares Heartfelt Letter To Daughter

Bindi Irwin, “Dancing With the Stars” champion and star of “Crikey! It’s The Irwins,” shared a heartfelt letter to her one-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, on Instagram.

“My love, There are countless adventures waiting for you on the horizon, a whole world for you to create positive change within,” she wrote alongside photos of her holding her daughter on the beach. “Until then, I will carry you and be there to encourage every one of your dreams.”

The Irwins vacationed in Tasmania, and Bindi shared a sweet compilation video of their adventures with baby Grace on the beach and on trails alongside Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin.

“Making the best memories,” Powell commented on the video.

Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021, just one year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

In addition to the video, she shared a compilation of images.

“Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share,” she wrote.

Bindi Previously Shared a Tribute to Her Late Father

Bindi shared a photo of herself hugging her father while he smiled at the camera on May 16, 2022.

“My guiding light through life. 💛,” she wrote alongside the image.

Steve died on September 4, 2006, when he was 44 years old after being stung by a sting-ray, according to Biography.com.

In addition to the tribute, Bindi told People that she’s proud of her mother for keeping Steve’s legacy alive.

“[Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad’s legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale,” she told the outlet. “I am speechless. I don’t know how she did it all. She’s such a strong superwoman.”

She said that her mother is basically a “superwoman.”

“I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis,” Bindi told People. “Dad passed away when we were very little. She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own. I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom.”

The conservationist also shared a tribute to her parents’ love for one another. She posted a photo of both of them together, writing, “30 years of a love story that has inspired the world.”

Bindi Shared a Video of Grace Saying ‘Dada’

In a video, which Irwin posted on Instagram, the parents smile at the camera while Grace moves around saying “dada.”

“My heart when Grace says ‘Dada,’” Irwin wrote for the caption.

Fans loved the video, taking to the comment section to wish the family the best.

“Your family is amazing, and also gotta love that Australian/American unity!” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Grace is just so Precious and Beautiful.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

