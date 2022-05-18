A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Quits Show [REPORT]

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli has made a decision about his tenure on “Strictly Come Dancing,” according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

Here is what the long-time judge has decided to do:

A Source Says Bruno Tonioli Has Quit the Show For Good

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli had been pulling double duty on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the British version of the show since both of the shows began in the early 2000s — up until the pandemic forced him to stay in the United States and miss two seasons of “Strictly Come Dancing.”

After his spot on the judges’ panel was filled with former pro dancer Anton Du Beke in season 19, fans have been wondering if Tonioli would return to “Strictly” now that travel restrictions have been relaxed. A new report from the Daily Mail said that Tonioli has decided that he’s done with the British dancing show for good.

“Bruno has quit the show for good,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding, “He’s going to be a judge only on [the U.S. version] ‘Dancing With The Stars’ from now on.”

The judges’ panel on “Strictly” has been up in the air in recent months, with reports saying that judge Craig Revel Horwood wanted Tonioli back but later saying that he hoped Du Beke was back for “Strictly’s” 20th season.

A February 2022 report from The Sun said that Horwood had been “a very, very vocal advocate for welcoming Bruno back” and that permanently replacing him with Du Beke would “ruffle” Horwood’s feathers.

But then in March 2022, Horwood told The Sun that he hoped Du Beke is on the judges’ panel for the 20th season.

Horwood also seemingly let the cat out of the bag in early April when he said during his live show that Du Beke would be back, which he later walked back after receiving an admonishment from the BBC, according to The Sun.

“When Anton wasn’t included on the announced line-up of ‘Strictly’ pros, it was assumed he’d be back as a judge again,” a source told The Sun. “But the BBC said nothing was nailed on yet. Now Craig has blabbed the news and the Beeb aren’t happy — they hadn’t even told Bruno he was being replaced.”

Shirley Ballas Thought ‘Strictly’ Could Have Five Judges

In late March, judge Shirley Ballas, who is the ex-wife of former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Corky Ballas and the mother of former DWTS pro dancer Mark Ballas, said that she thought they could have a five-judge panel.

“I hope Anton stays, but we could have five seats,” Ballas told The Mirror.

Tonioli has been mum on the subject except to thank his fans for their kind words after there started to be rumblings that he would not return to “Strictly Come Dancing.” Fans were hopeful about his return because he was a part of the “Strictly Come Dancing” 2022 live tour that ran from January 20 to February 13, 2022. The “Strictly” tour includes judges and this year, they asked Tonioli to participate alongside Ballas and Horwood.

“I just did the tour with Bruno and he was on point and on form,” Ballas told The Mirror. “There is nobody like Bruno. He is a force to be reckoned with.”

During his aforementioned live show in April, Horwood admitted to missing Tonioli’s “energy” but said that Tonioli sometimes finds his own on-screen persona “exhausting.”

“I miss his energy. But he always used to come off [stage] and say, ‘Darling, I am exhausted,” said Horwood, who added that he used to tell Tonioli, “Well, you created this character, darling. I will just sit there. My job is easy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

